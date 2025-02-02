The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell warns castmate Tori Deal: ‘Keep my name out of your mouth’

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell officially returned to The Challenge after a brief hiatus, appearing in MTV’s All Stars Rivals spin-off.

During the recent premiere, host TJ Lavin welcomed her back, although he didn’t mention her mysterious exit from Spies, Lies & Allies.

For the show, she’s teamed up with someone she’s feuded with previously, castmate Aneesa Ferreira.

Viewers saw Ashley call out her teammate in a trailer, referring to her as a “pick me girl” who tries to be friends with everybody.

Interestingly enough, one of Aneesa’s close friends is Tori Deal, with whom she appeared on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras.

In a new video, Ashley blasted both of her The Challenge castmates and particularly criticized Tori, who is not in the All Stars Rivals cast.

Ashley says she’s ready to speak the truth about castmates

In Ashley’s recent Instagram Story video, reshared by a fan on X, she indicated her goal for 2025 is “to keep telling the truth.”

“I’m not gonna let these people whose lives revolve around The Challenge to tell lies on me and me not to tell the truth on them,” she said.

She called out Aneesa and Tori for remarks on their “little podcast,” aka MTV’s Official The Challenge Podcast. According to Ashley, Tori claimed she would’ve been partners with castmate Amanda Garcia, and Aneesa “knew she’d be partners with Ashley.”

“No, you f*****g didn’t because, first of all, she already said that,” she said, referring to Aneesa.

“Tori, stop acting like she wouldn’t want to work with Amanda,” Ashley said, adding, “She asked both of us to be on the little podcast, The Challenge Podcast.”

Ashley M calls out Tori in new story posted to Instagram pic.twitter.com/GCi9rm5vFe — Fredlee (@percievenugget) January 31, 2025

“So let’s be honest. Let’s not change your personality every month for who you’re dating,” she told Tori.

Ashley also said if Tori wants to claim to be “very spiritual and grounded and do all the ayahuasca,” she needs to “act like it.”

“If you don’t want to me to start talking s*** about you, I would keep my name out of your mouth on the podcast, period,” she told her.

Ashley spoke about her anxiety from The Challenge

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ashley spoke about her controversial exit from Spies, Lies & Allies. While she didn’t give specifics about what went down to cause her disqualification from the show, she mentioned it gave her tough anxiety.

“I had put the whole reality TV thing behind me. I have a lot of anxiety naturally, so competing on the show gives me more anxiety, but even worse is watching it back,” Ashley said.

“People don’t know this, but on the last season I did, my anxiety was so bad, I could barely sleep some nights. I thought this was all behind me, the reality TV thing was in the past, and I was okay with that, so not getting the call for 40 didn’t bother me,” she told EW.

Ashley’s The Challenge exit occurred after an unaired argument with a castmate, in which some remarks crossed a line. However, Ashley was the only cast member disqualified in that particular episode.

She explained she was “nervous” about returning for another season of The Challenge and thought cast members might dislike her due to her previous season’s incident. However, Ashley said she had two friends there with castmates Sylvia Elsrode and Shane Landrum.

Even so, she teased that fans would see her “have a few words” with her partner, Aneesa, during part of the show. There’s also the possibility for more to be spilled in confessional interviews, on social media, or on that “little podcast” she mentioned.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.