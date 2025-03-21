The Challenge star Ashley Kelsey reveals her status with Dario Medrano after All Stars

Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano returned on The Challenge after previously enjoying a showmance and off-the-show dating.

Things didn’t work out, though, leaving unresolved issues, and the duo became teammates for All Stars Rivals.

They began to look like a team that could be a problem for others in the final as they set aside their past issues to work together.

However, a recent episode saw them fall in elimination to Nany Gonzalez and her teammate, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran.

With that, Ashley and Dario exited the spinoff season, but fans likely wondered if they rekindled their relationship.

After the episode aired, Ashley recently discussed where things stand between her and her Rivals partner.

Ashley K. spoke about her situation with Dario after leaving All Stars Rivals

Ashley, an MTV star from The Real World: San Diego, and Are You The One? 2’s Dario originally appeared as castmates in The Challenge: Invasion, forming a showmance. That was Ashley’s final appearance on MTV’s primary version of The Challenge.

Following the recently aired All Stars episode, Ashley spoke with Parade about her return for The Challenge, including her relationship with Dario.

She explained that they had a conversation and decided to move on from their previous issues to get along and try to win the show. When it comes to where they stand after Rivals, she explained that they are in a good place.

“I think we got what we had to get out. And I think that I almost set a higher expectation of being friends with him afterwards. And we’re friends. We totally like each other; it’s nothing like that. But it’s definitely just separate ways, but we’re friends,” she shared.

“It’s not something that we’re chatting back and forth every day, like that kind of friendship. But it is nice to know that I could text him if I needed to, or call him. Or if I would happen to be in the area, we could have dinner, and it’s just fine. I feel like that’s kind of where we’re at now,” Ashley said.

Ashley addressed All Stars castmate slamming her and Dario as ‘bottom of the barrel’ competitors

Monsters and Critics reported several weeks ago that one of Ashley’s new castmates on All Stars, Devin Walker, blasted her and Dario as “bottom of the barrel” competitors.

She only appeared in two main seasons of The Challenge and won Battle of the Seasons 2012 with Real World castmates Sam McGinn, Frank Sweeney Fox, and Zach Nichols.

Her return to All Stars Rivals reunited her with Frank, Sam, and Dario. It also introduced her to many other cast members she hadn’t met before.

Ashley indicated that she hung out with Devin while on Rivals, and he seemed funny. However, she said it’s interesting that he has so much to say about people who aren’t saying “anything negative back about him.”

She shared that she could understand why Devin would say he didn’t know who she was since she hadn’t been on many seasons. That said, Ashley spoke about a potential return to compete.

“I think I would come back. I think it’d be really fun. I think that I came very close to making it to the end anyway. And so, I mean, I made it past him. So bottom of the barrel, I guess, isn’t that bad!” she told Parade.

Time will tell if Ashley returns for another season, although Mark Long teased a possible All Stars format that could fit her and Dario again.

