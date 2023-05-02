The Challenge spoilers: USA Season 2 spinoff could feature these cast members in power early

When The Challenge: USA Season 2 arrives, longtime fans of the show will see familiar faces, some of whom will gain major power at the start of the season.

As spoilers continue to present themselves online, some fans are eager to find out what’s on the way are being treated to early details about cast members, eliminations, and the spinoff’s format.

It’s a drastic change from the first season, with MTV Challengers and CBS stars competing in the show, whereas the first season exclusively featured CBS reality TV stars.

They’ll attempt to reach the final and take home their share of some substantial prize money. In the first season of the USA spinoff, two winners collected around $250,000 each.

To get to the final, they’ll need to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the reality competition series, which sometimes features unique season formats and twists.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge: USA 2 season regarding the team format and cast members involved.

The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers reveal specific players in power

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Challenge: USA 2 has a unique team format with three teams with eight cast members each.

Those teams are made up of two cast members from The Challenge who started in reality TV with MTV, such as Are You The One? or The Real World. The other six team members are reality TV stars who debuted on CBS’s Amazing Race, Big Brother, or Survivor.

Some of the CBS stars in USA Season 2 may have crossed over to MTV’s The Challenge, including Paulie Calafiore, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Michele Fitzgerald.

It was previously revealed that each team had a captain who drafted their group from the available players.

The Instagram account @mtvchallengeinsider recently revealed each team was assigned a specific color. In addition, they showed which cast members were the team captains, at least at the start of the game.

According to the post, Big Brother winner and Challenge star Josh Martinez will lead the Red Team, while USA Season 1 and Survivor star Desi Williams will be the captain of the Green Team.

Cassidy Clark, a newcomer to The Challenge world, originally appeared in CBS’ Survivor 43 and is captain of the Blue Team.

The three team captains are rumored to have been chosen randomly. However, the method they were chosen has yet to be revealed.

While those are the “captains” based on spoilers, one has to believe other cast members on their teams- including champions like Johnny Bananas and Tori Deal, have their own ideas of how the game should be played.

Other spoilers that arrived for The Challenge: USA 2 season

Along with spoilers for the team format, Monsters and Critics recently presented voting and elimination format spoilers. These might bring extra randomness to the game or allow power-hungry players to figure out a new way to sway the system.

Another spoilers update about USA 2 revealed that two prominent Big Brother stars had a showmance during filming. That could add to the game’s complexities or create new alliances behind the scenes.

Lastly, get up to speed on the spoilers regarding some of the cast members eliminated from the spinoff so far. They include a two-time champion of the show and a few MTV Challengers who returned to this spinoff after a season or two away from MTV.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 is TBA for CBS and Paramount Plus. The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.