The Challenge spoilers: Several Season 37 rookies clashed during Spies, Lies & Allies reunion

Several of The Challenge Season 37 rookies clashed during the filming of the reunion. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge spoilers for the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion are here, as cast members have filmed the event in Amsterdam this past week.

Based on the rumors about what went down, multiple castmates had altercations during the event, including several of the Season 37 rookies.

This report will contain potential spoilers for the unaired reunion special, expected to arrive after The Challenge Season 37 final.

The Challenge 37 Survivor rookies clash at reunion

Several spoilers about the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion have arrived courtesy of super fan @jaychallenge, who also shares rumors on the @jaybackupp Instagram.

Monsters & Critics previously reported on Amanda Garcia getting into it with several castmates, including one off-camera. However, online details also suggest at least four rookies got into it at the reunion.

The spoilers suggest that two of Season 37’s top rookies, Survivor Turkey’s Berna Canbeldek and Survivor Romania’s Emy Alupei, went at it during the reunion filming.

As of this report, Berna is no longer part of the televised episodes, as she was eliminated in Episode 7 alongside teammate Hughie Maughan. Emy is still amongst the remaining competitors and seems tight with the veterans in the cast.

Pic credit: @jaybackupp_/Instagram

The two got into it during one episode where Emy ended up stealing CT Tamburello as her new teammate from Berna after telling her rookie castmate she wouldn’t. That likely didn’t sit well with Berna, who felt they were friends.

In addition to having a situation involving Emy, Berna also clashed with Amber Borzotra a bit during the season and Ashley Mitchell and Amanda Garcia. The feud with Amanda and Ashley resulted from the whole Nelson Thomas love triangle after the season started with Nelson and Ashley hooking up, but then he focused his attention on Berna.

It’s unknown if these particular topics will make it to the reunion, but Nelson, Amanda, and Amber are among the cast that attended the event in person.

Former Big Brother: Nigeria castmates got into it

Two other rookies clashed at the recent Season 37 reunion filming in Amsterdam. Based on @jaybackupp_’s Instagram post, former Big Brother castmates Esther Agunbiade and Tacha Akide got into an argument.

The nature of their argument is unknown, but they weren’t necessarily besties coming into the season. Esther and Tacha were part of the same season of Big Brother: Nigeria, which featured a falling out between the two houseguests, per reports.

They didn’t have any aired arguments during the season, and it seemed many rookies were working more with their veteran teammates rather than other rookies. Tacha made it until Episode 3 of Spies, Lies & Allies, where Berna eliminated her. Esther got eliminated in Season 37, Episode 7 by Emy.

Pic credit: @jaybackupp_/Instagram

In addition to that, the two rookies had other drama with veteran castmates as well. After losing in Episode 3 elimination to Berna, Tacha delivered a fiery message to castmate Tori Deal.

That was due to a previous conversation, where Tori asked Tacha before elimination about the opponent she wanted. Tori didn’t deliver on what Tacha felt was a promise in giving her the opponent she wanted.

Following the aired episode, Tacha said she and Tori were not communicating. However, it’s possible they’ve patched things up ahead of or at the reunion.

Meanwhile, viewers saw Esther get involved in that heated altercation that erupted in Challenge headquarters between Amber, Fessy Shafaat, and Josh Martinez, where she tossed her drink in Amber’s face. It’s unknown where they stand after that, but the reunion may clear that up with everyone involved present.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.