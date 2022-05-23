The Challenge spoilers: Season 38 update reveals veteran is no longer part of cast, more rookies joining show

Cast members of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

As The Challenge spoilers arrive for Season 38 of MTV’s competition series, there are ongoing rumors about which cast members are leaving to film the show. While departure day took place this past weekend, at least one vet initially thought to be part of Season 38 may not be now.

In addition, there may be several more rookies joining the show, some who have reality television experience from other MTV shows and others who don’t seem to have any experience in TV.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge, including potential cast members on the show and more.

Former The Challenge champion out of Season 38?

On Sunday, The Challenge Season 38 spoilers picked up as various cast members departed for the next installment of MTV’s show. Among the vets listed as returning for the show were seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and former champs Laurel Stucky and Wes Bergmann.

They were joined by recent champs Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark, along with many other vets returning from the Spies, Lies & Allies season. They included Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, Nelson Thomas, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat.

Unfortunately, it appears one of those originally-rumored vets isn’t in the cast. According to an update via @GamerVev on Twitter, Wes may not have departed to film for Season 38 and may not be in the cast now.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Fans are currently seeing the two-time champ in The Challenge: All Stars 3 on Paramount Plus, where he’s amongst former finalists and champions. His last appearance on MTV’s main show was the Double Agents season.

While it’s rumored he’s not in the cast, Wes could be up to something, as he’s been known to troll fans before. The cast still isn’t official, so there’s always a chance other surprise vets will join the Season 38 cast.

More rookies added to Season 38 cast?

While it appears Wes is no longer in the Season 38 cast, @GamerVev revealed five additional rookies as having departed to participate in MTV’s show possibly. They include Nurys Matteo, who originally appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach 2, and Are You The One? 6 seasons.

Joining Nurys is Beauty and the Geek Germany’s Emmy Russ and Exalton’s Horacio Gutierrez, giving some more international competitors for the show. In addition, two Instagram models/influencers will join the cast: Moriah Jadea and Ravyn Rochelle.

They’ll join other rookie cast members revealed in Season 38 spoilers on Sunday, including Kailah Casillas’ husband, Sam Bird, and Amber Borzotra’s boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer.

Images of the additional rookies are available by swiping in the Instagram post below.

Other spoilers mention that MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 has a Ride or Dies theme, involving male-female pairings considered allies. For example, Kailah would be teamed up with her husband Sam, while Amber would team up with her boyfriend, Chauncey.

Nothing is written in stone at this point as far as the cast or theme, and in previous seasons of MTV’s show, they’ve been known to throw a twist or two into the mix. Like the recent Wes and rookie updates, more is likely to change with the cast as filming has yet to begin for the new season in Argentina.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.