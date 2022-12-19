The Challenge spoilers: Season 38, Episode 13 to feature issues for Ride or Dies couple

Nany Gonzalez appears in The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 38 cast consists of rookies and veterans who began the season in pairs known as Ride or Dies.

These pairs of competitors shared a bond, whether they were friends, family members, or lovers.

Among the cast members paired up were friends Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark with her brother Kenny.

Two of those individuals also have a bond outside their respective Ride or Dies partnerships.

Fans of The Challenge have seen Nany and Kaycee in a romantic relationship for several seasons, but they could be dealing with issues when Episode 13 arrives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report will contain spoilers for MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

The Challenge Season 38, Episode 13 synopsis

Ride or Dies Episode 13 is called Blind Faith and will arrive in the new year on MTV, premiering on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Based on a synopsis of the episode, several competitors will be in the spotlight, including Nany and Kaycee. Additionally, another woman “faces consequences” based on how she previously voted for an elimination matchup.

“Nany and Kaycee struggle with being on opposite teams. One player faces consequences after burning her vote instead of trying to protect her Ride or Die at all costs,” the IMDB synopsis reads.

As of Episode 9, new Ride or Dies teams formed, with partners separated as Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and his partner Moriah Jadea split apart and drafted teams.

Kaycee was Fessy’s first pick for his team, with Bananas his second. That meant Nany ended up going over to Moriah’s team.

With Nany and Kaycee on opposite sides, it’s difficult for the couple to protect one another should either one get involved in The Draw. However, they each have some say in their team, which could go a long way toward helping each other.

Viewers saw the couple reach the previous season’s final for Spies, Lies & Allies, only to end up competing against one another in elimination on Day 2 of the final. Kaycee picked up a bittersweet win, sending Nany out of the game, before winning the season with Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Which player ‘faces consequences’ in Episode 13?

The first individual elimination of the Ride or Dies season arrived in Episode 10, as Moriah’s team lost in the daily challenge. That meant the four men on her team were up for elimination.

Fessy’s team had to give votes individually at The Zone. Most said rookie Horacio Gutierrez as their pick, except for his Ride or Dies partner, Olivia Kaiser.

That put Horacio into the elimination, with Devin Walker pulling the “Safe” dagger in The Draw. Devin was safe from elimination and kept teammate Jordan Wiseley safe, sending Kenny to battle Horacio.

Ultimately, it was Horacio getting the win over Kenny at The Zone. While Kenny initially exited after Kaycee said goodbye to her brother, he returned after the cast was dismissed. TJ informed him he was still eligible to compete in the final as long as Kaycee didn’t get eliminated.

Episode 13’s synopsis teases that one player “faces consequences,” and it will be one of the women.

That could point to cast members Moriah, Nany, Aneesa Ferreira, or Tori Deal, who may struggle to protect their Ride or Dies when it comes time to decide on an elimination matchup.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.