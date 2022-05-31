The Challenge spoilers: Season 38 cast adds two more rookies from reality TV

The Challenge host TJ Lavin with cast members from the Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

Online spoilers have revealed several more cast members for MTV’s upcoming season of The Challenge, which will feature returning veterans, including several of the show’s former champions.

However, the new season also brings newcomers to the game, some who have never appeared on reality television and others with a bit of experience from various shows.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge Season 38, set to begin filming in Argentina in the coming week.

The Challenge Season 38 gets two more rookies

Based on The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, two rookie cast members from Germany are now part of filming for the upcoming installment of MTV’s competition show.

One of those rookies is Colleen Schneider, a fitness enthusiast and influencer who appeared on The Mole Germany. The other rookie is Kim Tranka, a model and fitness enthusiast on Prince Charming Germany.

They’ll join other newcomers to The Challenge, including Analyse Talavera (Big Brother), Emmy Russ (Beauty and the Beast Germany), Chauncey Palmer (Amber Borzotra’s boyfriend), and Sam Bird (Kailah Casillas’ husband).

Swipe the Instagram post below to see the newest individuals who have joined the Season 38 cast.

The theme for Season 38 is Ride or Dies, which involves male and female partners who are allies. That could mean they’re boyfriend and girlfriend, husband and wife, friends, or family members.

Based on the above, Colleen and Kim appear to be teammates for the Ride or Dies season, but that could change.

Season 38 veteran cast members include former champs

While the new season of MTV’s The Challenge will introduce a good bit of rookies to the viewers, there will be four champions returning to the show as veteran cast members.

Most notably is seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas, who last appeared on the Total Madness season, where he claimed his seventh win. He’s joined by former champ Laurel Stucky, a four-time finalist who won in the Free Agents season.

Two recent champions are also returning. Kaycee Clark will be back for Season 38 after winning Spies, Lies & Allies alongside Chris “CT” Tamburello. Amber Borzotra is also returning to compete after winning Double Agents alongside CT.

Unfortunately for CT fans, the four-time champ isn’t listed amongst cast members filming for Season 38. However, other Challenge vets in the cast include Nany Gonzalez, Devin Walker, Jay Starrett, Tori Deal, and Nelson Thomas.

The season was set to start filming last week, but production briefly halted Season 38 when someone tested positive for COVID-19. Filming will resume on Tuesday, May 31 in Argentina with spoilers set to arrive with regards to any eliminations or cast member dismissals.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.