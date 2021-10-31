The Challenge spoilers: Latest All Stars 3 elimination results, potential series update arrives

More OGs have been eliminated from The Challenge: All Stars 3 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

As The Challenge: All Stars 3 season continues to film, more OG competitors are heading home after losing in eliminations.

The latest spoilers for The Challenge spinoff reveal what seems to be the seventh cast member to get eliminated from the latest season in Panama.

Along with that, speculation about the future of the spinoff series arrives, which may be shocking for fans of the show.

Seventh OG eliminated from All Stars 3 season

With The Challenge: All Stars 3, many former cast members from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat on MTV headed to Panama to film the latest installment in the series.

Just recently, Monsters & Critics reported that six cast members are gone from All Stars 3. They include OGs Laterrian Wallace, Syrus Yarbrough, Jemmye Carroll, and Melinda Collins.

A seventh OG has recently been eliminated, according to spoilers revealed for the spinoff series from GamerVev (@mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram).

Based on the above spoilers, former Road Rules: South Pacific cast member and Challenge OG Tina Barta is the latest to leave the third season of the spinoff.

Tina, 40, will appear in the upcoming All Stars 2 season, slated for Paramount Plus in November. Her previous Challenge career included five appearances on the show with 15 daily wins, a 3-1 elimination record, and two finals.

Tina’s departure could mean she’ll remain without her first-ever final win in a regular-season or spinoff for The Challenge.

Major The Challenge spinoff series update revealed?

With a third season of The Challenge: All Stars starting up so quickly, it made it appear that the show was a massive success, especially since the second season hadn’t released any episodes.

However, new speculation on Twitter from GamerVev drops surprising speculation that the third season could be the last one for the All Stars series.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

As of this report, it’s speculation with no official confirmation from Paramount Plus or elsewhere about the future of the series. It would be unfortunate, though, as many former OGs from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat could have appeared on the spinoff.

A report earlier this year suggested there were over 100 MTV cast members interested in the show. However, the three seasons’ casts have included many of the same OGs, rather than a new cast for each installment in the series.

Season 3 is still filming and has trimmed down a fourth of the cast of competitors. It’s unknown exactly when All Stars 3 will premiere, but a safe bet is sometime in early 2022 after All Stars 2 has released its episodes, including a reunion special.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus.