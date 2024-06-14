The Challenge spoilers: Insider reveals another All Stars 5 cast member and their teammate

More details about The Challenge: All Stars 5 cast surfaced through an online insider’s recent update.

The fifth season of the popular spin-off show, based on MTV’s competition series, is filming in Vietnam, and several eliminations have already occurred.

While specifics about the winners and prize money are unknown, the format suggests that a pair of teammates will win the final.

The pairs that spoilers revealed also indicate a unique theme for the upcoming All Stars season, which will feature rival teammates.

One update recently revealed a former winner as a rival teammate with a castmate who has yet to win the show despite reaching several finals.

A new update shows that a cast member previously believed as not participating is there and has teamed up with another former show winner.

This report includes potential spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 5, which arrives on Paramount+ later.

Former AYTO? star returns to compete on All Stars 5

During All Stars 4, viewers saw Kam “Killa Kam” Williams make history as the first-ever Are You The One? star to participate on the spin-off show. Previously, the cast only included former stars of MTV’s The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

Another former Are You The One? star will return to a version of The Challenge in the fifth season. Dario Medrano from AYTO? 2 is back after last appearing on MTV’s The Challenge: Dirty 30. That season, Dario reached Episode 12 before castmate Tony Raines eliminated him from the game.

Dario also appeared on Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, and Invasion of the Champions. His best finish was as Nicole Ramos’ partner for Rivals III, as they reached Episode 13 before losing to Johnny Bananas and Sarah Rice, the eventual show winners.

Season 5 drastically changed things due to its theme, as cast members from CBS’ Big Brother, HBO’s 12 Dates of Christmas, and MTV UK’s Shipwrecked will also appear.

A screenshot reveals former Challenge competitor Dario Medrano is on All Stars 5. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

MTV star is teaming up with former showmance

Based on the update from @GamerVev, Dario will team up with former The Real World: San Diego star Ashley Kelsey. She won Battle of the Seasons as part of a team that included Zach Nichols, Sam McGinn, and Frank Sweeney.

During their Invasion of the Champions season, Dario expressed his interest in Ashley, and they explored a showmance. Things didn’t quite work out, eventually leading to their rivalry.

The fact that Ashley’s castmate Frank is also there potentially helps her have allies on All Stars 5. However, it’s unclear what their friendship is like now.

A previous spoilers update weeks ago suggested that some initially revealed cast members, including Chris “CT” Tamburello and Dario, weren’t filming All Stars 5. While Dario is now said to be part of the cast, there is no indication that CT will be.

The latest update arrives after user @GamerVev revealed that former show winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran returned to The Challenge after his polarizing appearance on MTV’s Ride or Dies.

Based on the spoiler details, the former War of the Worlds winner is teaming up with multi-season competitor and finalist Nany Gonzalez.

All Stars 4 cast members Nicole Zanatta, Veronica Portillo, Adam Larson, Steve Meinke, and Leroy Garrett will return on All Stars 5.

Some other competitors revealed for All Stars 5 include two-time winner Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, two-time winner Jonna Mannion, and Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.