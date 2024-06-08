The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas drops potential Season 40 spoiler about cast member

Johnny Bananas has been off the grid for The Challenge for months, as he didn’t appear with other former champs in Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion.

He was also not part of the All Stars 4 cast, which was filmed over a year ago and is currently airing on Paramount+.

However, Bananas participated in Peacock’s The Traitors Season 2 and continues to host his podcast on The Ringer.

A recent episode included All Stars 4 cast member Kam “Killa Kam” Williams discussing her return for the spinoff show.

She talked about her drama during filming with Cara Maria Sorbello, and Bananas also recalled “crossing” Kam during one of their earlier seasons on MTV.

During the conversation, Bananas seemingly teased something about MTV’s forthcoming Season 40 about a castmate.

Did Bananas drop a Season 40 spoiler about The Challenge?

Although filming has occurred, MTV has not officially announced The Challenge Season 40. This report may contain some spoilers from the upcoming season.

While talking to his castmate Kam about her All Stars 5 experience and previous Challenges, Bananas mentioned how he “crossed” Killa Kam during an earlier MTV season.

He said that at the time, Kam and her showmance interest were on “shaky” ground with their relationship. Bananas said he was with Leroy at the club while the cast was out and was trying to help him find another woman. He said Kam shot him a “look” he’ll never forget.

Kam laughed hard about that Challenge moment, as she and Leroy are together, have two kids, and plan to get married.

“Now I know what Lee was terrified of,” Bananas said about the look he got from Kam that MTV season.

“And then it was like, dude, you and Ashley [Kelsey] ended up being the deciding vote that ended up sending us in and then sending us home,” he said on his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast episode.

As they continued talking, Bananas alluded to potential drama or moves from Season 40.

“I don’t want to, I don’t want to foreshadow anything, but there may or may not be an upcoming season or the challenge where your boy is about to be the pettiest f***ing king known to man,” he said.

During the episode’s introduction, Bananas also suggested he’d been away filming for the show.

“I can’t say exactly where I’ve been or what I’ve been doing, but unless you’ve been living under a rock and don’t have access to social media, you probably already know,” Bananas said in his introduction.

Online spoilers for Season 40 revealed eliminations and format

Many fans have looked at the spoilers ahead of The Challenge Season 40 to see who is part of the epic cast. It features 40 competitors, with them grouped into four teams of 10 cast members. Each team represents a specific era from The Challenge’s 39 seasons.

The first group features the most OG cast members, including Chris “CT” Tamburello, Aneesa Ferreira, Rachel Robinson, and Derrick Kosinski. Bananas, who initially appeared on MTV’s The Real World: Key West, is part of the Era 2 group, while Leroy is in the Era 3 group.

Elimination spoilers arrived online, showing Leroy as the fourth competitor to go home. The Vevmo online spoilers indicate that castmate Tony Raines, also one of Bananas’ friends from previous seasons, eliminated him.

Meanwhile, Bananas advanced further in the game, most likely due to his social skills, strategy, and experience as a seven-time winner.

It’s unclear what sort of drama ensued or whether it involved arguments with Bananas, Leroy, or someone else. However, a lot could happen with 40 cast members, including finalists, still hungry for a win!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.