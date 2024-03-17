The Challenge’s Trishelle Cannatella addresses rumors of an affair with CT Tamburello

The Challenge’s Trishelle Cannatella is fresh off her first-ever win on a reality TV competition show, with a significant victory on The Traitors 2.

She didn’t win alone, as fellow Challenger, five-time champion Chris “CT” Tamburello also shared in the victory and the $200,000-plus in prize money.

With that, speculation surfaced that the two MTV stars were plotting to win together throughout the season, including them voting the only other remaining Faithful, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, out at the end.

Another rumor that popped up due to Trishelle and CT’s time on The Traitors 2 involved Trishelle having an affair with her castmate.

CT appeared on the show following a messy divorce from Lilianet Solares, while Trishelle is currently married.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She recently spoke about those juicy rumors while appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Trishelle addressed claims alleged affair with CT

During Watch What Happens Live, Bravo’s Andy Cohen mentioned how “it looked like a rom-com” with her and CT’s victory celebration at the end of The Traitors 2.

“It looked like you two were kind of madly in love,” Cohen said.

He then mentioned an article that suggested CT and Trishelle were having an affair during the show’s filming and asked her to “clear the air” on the topic.

After sharing that their castmate “MJ reposted” the rumors article, Trishelle shut down the gossip about her and CT.

“No, there is nothing going on. I haven’t seen CT in 14 years. I have known him for 18 years. If it was gonna happen, it would’ve happened on a drunken Spring Break in Mexico. No, we have never done anything,” she said.

Cohen brought up that she is happily married at the moment, too.

“And, also, yeah, I’m married,” Trishelle said jokingly.

CT and Trishelle appeared together in The Challenge’s 2004 Inferno season. They were castmates again on Rivals II, which Trishelle self-eliminated from, and CT won alongside castmate Wes Bergmann.

After that, Trishelle didn’t return to MTV’s version of The Challenge but later surfaced on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff, while CT won several more seasons of MTV’s show.

Trishelle is married to John Hensz

Trishelle, who debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Las Vegas, is married to pilot John Hensz. The couple married in 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Trishelle’s home region.

She told Too Fab that her “wedding was absolutely perfect.” She also noted how the wedding officiant did a bit of a “did a little play on The Real World” with “This is a true story” while speaking at their ceremony.

Another Challenge castmate, Katie Cooley, who returned for the All Stars spinoff with Trishelle several years ago, was among the guests at their wedding.

While Trishelle has been busy posting about her time on The Traitors 2 and other gigs, she also shares content on Instagram showing her and her husband on dates or at different events.

The couple enjoyed a date night of food and music at The Sazerac House, featuring a Taylor Swift Candlelight Concert.

Last month, Trishelle shared that they dressed up for the Endymion Ball in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Trishelle has confirmed she’s happily married based on her recent remarks and social media content, but speculation may run rampant with CT.

He’s a single man for the first time in years and looking towards a potential return season on MTV’s The Challenge.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.