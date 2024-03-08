The Challenge’s CT Tamburello blasted by Traitors 2 viewers following season finale 

The Challenge star Chris “CT” Tamburello received backlash after appearing on his newest reality TV show, The Traitors 2.

CT is known for his storied MTV career on The Real World and The Challenge, which included plenty of drama, fights, and occasional backstabbing or betrayal.

In recent years, The Challenge viewers have seen a more mature version of CT, who even opted to share money with castmates after winning Spies, Lies & Allies with Kaycee Clark.

He took a hiatus from MTV’s competition before returning briefly for an elimination appearance in Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion. At the same time, he appeared throughout The Traitors Season 2 episodes on Peacock.

Joining him were fellow Challenge stars Trishelle Cannatella and Johnny Bananas.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While Bananas was an early exit, Trishelle and CT survived with three other contestants into the finale, where The Traitors 2 winners were revealed.

Spoilers will appear in this report from The Traitors Season 2 finale.

The Traitors 2 finale featured two Challengers with other reality TV stars

As mentioned, CT and Trishelle reached the show’s grand finale, where $208,000 in prize money was awarded. That prize pot got a boost of $50,000 in a final challenge where CT performed admirably.

Joining The Challenge stars in the show’s final five contestants were Below Deck’s Kate Chastain, Survivor’s Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset.

Kate was able to lead others into voting out Sandra. The game continued as the final four could either call for the end, meaning they felt they got rid of all of the Traitors, or keep voting.

While Kate tried to end the game there, the other three weren’t on the same page and voted her out as a Traitor.

That left CT, Trishelle, and MJ. While MJ wanted things to end, The Challenge stars pulled a double-cross by continuing with the voting. It came down to a tiebreaker, and Trishelle and CT ultimately put votes on MJ despite her being an obvious Faithful all season.

“It shouldn’t have ended this way. That’s a plot twist of a lifetime,” MJ said in a confessional interview, adding, “I hope they regret it. We could’ve been celebrating all three of us together. We all deserved it.”

Some viewers blasted CT for his Traitors 2 decisions

The Traitors 2 finish was heartbreaking for MJ, but many viewers may have found it entertaining reality TV. However, many viewers also expressed outrage over how CT and his castmate played things at the end.

“MJ DESERVED BETTER,” one frustrated commenter wrote.

“Damn y’all did MJ dirty lol,” another said, while one expressed their frustration, yelling CT, “You really not s***.”

“The way you voted out MJ knowing she was a faithful was crazy. You really not s***,” the commenter wrote.

Traitors fans call out CT. Pic credit: @_famous4nothing/Instagram

“Robbed MJ so messed up,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter called CT and Trishelle “absolutely terrible” for what happened in the final and said it was “disgusting to watch.”

Traitors fans shade The Challenge alums. Pic credit: @_famous4nothing/Instagram

In additional comments, some individuals rushed to CT’s defense, indicating they could tell some viewers weren’t familiar with MTV’s The Challenge.

“the ending was 100% a challenge move and I’m proud of them,” a commenter wrote praising CT and Trishelle.

Another said they “made some good TV” and “CT did 90% of the work in most of the challenges,” so “the money was his to split however he wanted.”

“CT PLAYED THAT GAME LIKE THE GOAT HE IS,” a commenter said.

CT’s fans come to his defense. Pic credit: @_famous4nothing/Instagram

CT made a different decision after his Challenge win

In terms of Challengers, many consider CT one of the greatest of all time, as his five wins rank just behind castmate Johnny Bananas, who has seven.

As mentioned, CT’s most recent Challenge win featured him and Kaycee Clark winning the Spies, Lies & Allies season on MTV. In the end, the duo was given a decision to keep all of their $1 million grand prize money or share some with the other finalists.

In a heartwarming moment, CT and Kaycee gave each of the other four finalists some prize money, showing CT had come a long way from his earlier days.

However, with CT and Trishelle’s recent performance on The Traitors 2, the MTV castmates revealed to those unfamiliar with The Challenge that sometimes reality TV competitions can be a cutthroat game.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+. The Traitors 2 episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.