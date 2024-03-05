The Traitors 2 reunion spoilers: ‘There are tears and there is screaming’

Andy Cohen hosted The Traitors 2 reunion special and is teasing some drama.

The long-time Bravo host returned to the stage this past weekend to host a reunion with everyone from The Traitors 2.

This is where many of the players learned what happened on finale night, and they watched the ending of the season finale together.

Interestingly, it was filmed in this fashion, but that could lead to some interesting moments on Thursday night.

Peacock viewers can stream the final episode and reunion show for Season 2 on Thursday, March 7.

Andy says that the season finale is just over an hour long and that the reunion show should be viewed right after it.

Drama teased from the reunion show for The Traitors 2

“It was really fun, I have to say. I really enjoyed it,” Andy Cohen said about taping the reunion show.

“There are tears, and there is screaming,” Andy added at the prompt of his podcast co-host.

Andy also talked about how this is the first time Dan Gheesling from Big Brother and Phaedra Parks from Married to Medicine and RHOA confronted each other following his exit.

Andy also stated that the season finale is “all drama” as the final players work toward crowing a winner(s).

Kate Chastain from Below Deck was the final Traitor left on Episode 10. But Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor had started to suspect her.

Could Sandra expose the final Traitors and help the Faithfuls win? That would be an interesting result after Cirie Fields from Survivor won Season 1 of The Traitors USA.

Below is an audio clip where Andy Cohen speaks for almost four minutes about the ending of The Traitors 2. He also touches on how nervous Dan was for the interviews.

Peacock has ordered The Traitors USA Season 3. Streaming numbers have been so good for the network that the show got a quick renewal.

A start date for The Traitors USA 3 hasn’t been announced, but it is likely to come next winter.

Tamra Judge from RHOC was making fun of Parvati Shallow from Survivor. It sets the stage for an interesting atmosphere at the reunion.

So it sounds like @ekinsuofficial is going right from the #TraitorsUS2 reunion show into the #CBBUK house which kicks off Monday. Busy Busy!! pic.twitter.com/0RYLuPRJ7P — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) March 1, 2024

As a reminder, The Traitors 2 season finale and reunion show will arrive on Thursday, March 7, at 9/8c on Peacock. It will be a busy night for Traitors fans.

