The Challenge: Home Turf to feature Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, and Cara Maria Sorbello

The Challenge fans will be able to gain more insight into some of their favorite stars from the show in an upcoming series.

The Challenge: Home Turf will present the behind-the-scenes details and background stories of all-time greats, including Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

Many of the show’s top stars got their starts on MTV but had different paths to reality TV and, ultimately, to their success on The Challenge.

While CT and Bananas started on the no-longer-running Real World, Cara Maria arrived during a Fresh Meat season of The Challenge.

On Thursday, an official trailer for the upcoming Home Turf episodes, featuring the stars above and others, dropped on YouTube.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here are more details about who will be featured in the new series, as well as when and where to watch.

The Challenge: Home Turf to present stories from fan favorites

“This is my childhood here. This is getting torn to the ground,” CT says in the first 10 seconds of the Home Turf trailer.

The former The Real World: Paris and five-time Challenge winner is shown reminiscing over the Charlestown neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts, where he grew up.

Cara Maria then appears on screen riding a horse. She talks about joining MTV’s The Challenge, a show she knew little about.

She also mentioned her first time at the show and feeling she could handle the other women in the cast. However, she saw Laurel Stucky show up, which changed her perspective about easily defeated opponents.

“I am a very vengeful bastard,” Bananas says in a clip near the end of the trailer.

His infamous Rivals III moment is shown when he chooses to keep all the prize money to himself, not sharing any with his teammate in the final, Sarah Rice.

“And when you experience The Challenge with someone, it bonds you forever,” Bananas said in a confessional interview.

Check out the two-minute trailer below for more teases of what’s on the way in Home Turf.

Who is in The Challenge: Home Turf, and when and where will episodes be available?

The docuseries has eight parts and will feature eight of The Challenge’s fan favorites in their hometowns. As mentioned, Bananas, Cara Maria, and CT will all appear in the docuseries.

The Home Turf trailer also features Ride or Dies winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker. Four-time Challenge winner Darrell Taylor and multi-season competitors Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Amanda Garcia will be featured.

Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria’s boyfriend she met through The Challenge, is featured in scenes with her during the docuseries. As of this report, it’s unclear if other Challenge stars will appear in the docuseries to provide interview comments or other insights.

The trailer reveals that Home Turf episodes will be available exclusively on The Challenge YouTube channel. The premiere episode will debut on Monday, January 29, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

A screenshot reveals The Challenge: Home Turf premiere on YouTube. Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

This isn’t the first time The Challenge has embraced YouTube as a home for new content associated with the show’s cast. Within the past several years, two seasons of fitness workouts, hosted by show winner Rachel Robinson and featuring Challenge stars, were released on the channel.

It’s also not the first docuseries focused on The Challenge and its cast. In 2022, a six-part docuseries called The Challenge: Untold History aired on MTV, featuring 30 cast members and other stars discussing the show’s history and evolution.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.