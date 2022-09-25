The Challenge: Untold History documentary: When and where to watch episodes on TV or streaming online

Veteran cast member Aneesa Ferreira appears in The Challenge: Untold History documentary series. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge has unveiled its six-episode documentary series, The Challenge: Untold History, which explores the popular MTV competition series from its early days to where it is now.

Throughout six episodes, viewers learn about the origins of the show, its evolution, and its impact on reality TV and pop culture.

The series features insightful interviews and unique stories from various cast members and individuals connected to the show’s 38 seasons and multiple spinoffs.

Among them are producer Jonathan Murray, seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian, who arrived after the show began on MTV.

Viewers recently watched the premiere and second episode, with several more installments of the documentary on the way.

It’s available to watch live on television when the episodes arrive or on-demand. Here are the details on how to check out the episodes.

When to watch The Challenge: Untold History episodes live

MTV’s documentary, The Challenge: Untold History, officially arrived in September 2022. The premiere and second episode debuted on MTV on Wednesday, September 21. Episode 1 is called Dawn of an Empire, while Episode 2 is called Evolution of the Empire.

According to IMDB, more documentary episodes debut on Wednesday, September 28. Episode 3 is Against All Odds and focuses on underdogs overcoming the odds on The Challenge. It premieres on MTV on Wednesday, September 28, at 8/7c.

Episode 4 is called The GOATS and spotlights what it takes to make a Challenge legend. Most likely, some of the show’s champions will be profiled and give their thoughts during this episode which arrives at 9/8c on Wednesday, September 28.

The final two episodes arrive on Wednesday, October 5, beginning at 8/7c. Episode 5 is called Love is Not a Game and looks at various relationships that have failed and flourished with The Challenge.

The sixth episode is Expect the Unexpected and examines the surprising and memorable moments that have occurred during the history of MTV’s reality TV competition show.

Check out a preview clip from the documentary (below), which looks at some of the fun parties the OG cast members enjoyed back in the day.

Where to watch The Challenge documentary episodes

Episodes air on MTV and live stream on MTV.com and related MTV apps on streaming devices. There may be other streaming services for live viewing MTV, such as SlingTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and more. Some of these services may have free trial offers available to new customers.

Cable and satellite subscribers with access to MTV.com should also be able to log into the website and watch the episodes on demand once they’ve aired on MTV.

As of this report, MTV.com had the premiere episode of the documentary available for anyone to stream and watch for free on their website. Viewers will likely need to log into the website via their cable or satellite TV provider to watch the other episodes in the series.

For those who don’t have these options or want to own the documentary, Amazon has episodes available for purchase in digital HD video format after they’ve aired on MTV.

The Challenge: Untold History Episode 3 airs on Wednesday, September 28, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.