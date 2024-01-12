The Challenge Season 39 rumors: Tori Deal and Cara Maria Sorbello feud spills into reunion

The Challenge Season 39 reunion was filmed over the past few days, with Battle For a New Champion’s main cast rehashing the drama from their time on the show.

Along with the main cast, several champs are in attendance and are rumored to have been beefing with one another.

Based on rumors from online spoilers accounts, two-time champion Cara Maria Sorbello and Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal are among the cast at the Season 39 reunion in Amsterdam.

The two haven’t seen eye to eye during their involvement with MTV’s competition show, particularly during War of the Worlds 2.

That grudge between them seems to have carried over to the filming of the Battle For a New Champion reunion.

Not only that, but the two may have brought their feud to a birthday dinner for one of the Season 39 cast members.

Cara and Tori feuding during Season 39 reunion

The Twitter account @GamerVev has tweeted regularly about Challenge spoilers during filming, including from the Season 39 reunion.

In a recent tweet, GamerVev noted that “Cara Maria & Tori kept getting into it” at the reunion filming and said they wanted to settle it in a “physical elimination” event.

Rumors about the reunion. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

“At dinner for Big T’s birthday. She’s making everyone go around and say what they love about her,” Melissa said before showing the rest of the table.

Cara is seen in the shot as she compliments Big T on how far she’s come on The Challenge. The two hug it out.

Tori then said something that wasn’t fully audible about Cara not raising her hand to be part of a Big T alliance.

“What?” Cara says, with Melissa starting to joke about an argument breaking out.

Tori and Cara’s rivalry may have started on WOTW 2

While Cara’s Challenge history extends back to her debut on Season 19, aka Fresh Meat II, Tori joined MTV’s competition in The Challenge Season 30. Both competitors reached the final, but Jordan Wisely and Camila Nakagawa were the show’s winners.

Cara and Tori did two more seasons together: Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2. During WOTW 2, they were part of Team USA at the start of the season. However, a large alliance orchestrated by Cara, her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, and others forced Tori and Jordan into eliminations, ultimately having them use the show’s twist to join Team UK.

One of the more notable moments occurred ahead of the final. After an elimination win, Jordan got down on one knee and proposed to Tori, who excitedly accepted. Cara scoffed at the situation and made a rude remark from the spectator stands, which even her boyfriend called her out for.

Tori, Jordan, Cara, and Paulie reached the final on opposite sides. Tori and Jordan were on Team UK with CT Tamburello, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen. Tori was purged early in the final, but Team UK won, defeating Team USA, featuring Cara, Paulie, Zach Nichols, Ashley Mitchell, Kam Williams, and others.

Comments have continued beyond that season, though. Most notably, Cara has maintained that Tori had her greatest success on The Challenge when she wasn’t part of the cast to compete against her.

During a review of Tori’s elimination appearance for Season 39, Cara threw shade at Tori, suggesting she only became a champion on Ride or Dies because she wasn’t on that season with her.

Many fans hope these two Challenge stars get that opportunity to go at it in a future season. Perhaps The Challenge Season 40 will bring that epic clash many fans want to see.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.