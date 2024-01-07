The Challenge rumors: Season 40 speculation begins for potential cast and filming schedule

As MTV currently airs The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, speculation is already underway for who might appear in the network’s next installment.

The current season has received mixed reactions from viewers, despite it including former champions showing up for eliminations.

Fans are hoping for an epic 40th season, as there is potential that MTV won’t be showing The Challenge much more – and it will shift to a different platform.

Spoilers regularly arrive online before and during the filming for a new season – with Season 40 rumors recently starting.

With that, an extensive list of potential cast members, those who are “up in the air,” and those unlikely to appear in Season 40 has surfaced.

While numerous former and current cast members are listed, at least one seems like they could be part of the next season.

Season 40 speculation arrives for The Challenge

As of this writing, many names are shown at a popular forum for The Challenge, with PinkRose providing the early Season 40 speculation.

Since it’s still early, only one name has popped up as a “potential cast member” – and she’s listed as “Purple Sweater/Orange shirt” from Survivor.

Fans who have been keeping up with Season 39 know that refers to former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald, who was called those names by returning champs Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello.

Viewers saw Michele win an elimination against Cara in Episode 12, although former show winner Zach Nichols called it out due to the cast helping Michele with her puzzle.

If Michele is on the Season 40 cast, it would mark another consecutive appearance for her. The 33-year-old reality TV star debuted on Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies, then returned for Ride or Dies.

She was then featured among CBS reality TV stars in The Challenge: USA 2 spin-off before appearing on MTV’s Battle For a New Champion.

Nelson Thomas among cast members not to expect

As mentioned, the names of numerous cast members are listed for “Up in the Air” and “Don’t Expect.”

Some potential cast members besides Michele could show up, including some of her Season 39 castmates, such as good friend Jay Starrett, and show winners like Cara, CT Tamburello, Laurel, Tori Deal, and Jordan Wiseley.

However, some names are included in the “Don’t Expect” list of notes, with Nelson Thomas among them. Nelson was involved in a severe wreck in 2023, which led to him requiring multiple surgeries and rehab for a badly injured ankle. He’s also facing DWI charges in Texas, with court scheduled this month.

The Challenge previously cut ties with former finalist Mattie Lynn Breaux due to her multiple arrests for DUI and might take a similar stance against Nelson based on how things go with his court case.

Other names listed on the former that fans shouldn’t expect are Kam Williams, Jenna Compono, Britni Thornton, and Bayleigh Dayton due to pregnancies. For men, some of the cast not to expect include Zach, Stephen Bear, and USA 2 winner Chris Underwood.

Based on the spoiler forum’s details, filming for Season 40 begins in March, so fans can expect more news about casting as that timeframe approaches.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.