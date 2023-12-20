The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello throws shade at Tori Deal after Season 39 appearance

The Challenge Season 39 is bringing former champions back one at a time to battle main cast members in eliminations.

Among the champs advertised to appear were Chris “CT” Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, Tori Deal, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

There’s no love lost between the latter two show winners, who last appeared together in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

During that season, they ended up on opposite sides of an alliance, which caused a rift within Team USA.

Tori and Jordan were forced to switch to Team UK as Cara and her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, kept trying to eliminate them.

Following that season, Cara and Paulie were away for multiple seasons of The Challenge until this year, with Paulie returning first on CBS’ The Challenge: USA 2.

With Cara returning for MTV’s Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion, she received a spot alongside Darrell to provide commentary on the other champs’ eliminations.

Cara throws shade at Tori’s Season 39 elimination appearance

On Tuesday, December 19, Cara and Darrell were back in another social media video clip to discuss the latest elimination from Battle For a New Champion.

This time, they reviewed Tori’s appearance at The Arena, where she ended up facing former Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves in elimination.

Before watching the elimination, Tori and Darrell briefly brought up Melissa’s fierce elimination from a previous season against Sylvia Elsrode.

“We are gonna watch legendary Challenge champ Tori and see what she has down in the sand,” Darrell said as Cara sat silently and smiled.

Upon Tori’s arrival at The Arena, Cara had a surprised look on her face as Ride or Dies castmates in the stands were cheering and waving.

“She’s got a lot of friends,” Cara said, seeming shocked by that.

Darrell then asked Cara if she’d like to compete against Tori in an elimination event, which immediately made Cara laugh.

“I f***ing would,” she said, telling Darrell she would want a Pole Wrestle or Hall Brawl event.

Eventually, host TJ Lavin blew the horn to signal that Tori had correctly solved the puzzle to win the event, eliminating Melissa from the game.

“Good job getting all the way to the bottom with those flotation devices,” Cara joked, seeming to refer to Melissa’s effort in the elimination.

“Tori, there’s a reason that you are a champion,” TJ said after Melissa left The Arena.

“Yeah, because I wasn’t there, Tori, that’s why you’re champ,” Cara said, alluding to the fact she wasn’t part of the Ride or Dies season she won.

However, Cara also admitted that the particular event would’ve been “brutal” for her to compete in because it involved going underwater so much.

Fans react to Cara’s remarks about Tori

More than a few fans seemed displeased with Cara’s remarks as they sounded off in the comment section for The Challenge’s video post.

One commenter mentioned that Cara “hates when people doubt her abilities,” but then she “doubts and talks down on Tori.”

“This is the Cara I don’t miss on our tv screens,” the commenter said.

Another mentioned how Cara was “too scared to try to eliminate Tori herself” during the War of the Worlds 2 season, so her alliance kept sending Tori into elimination.

“I really use to like Cara. She’s mean now,” another commenter wrote.

Cara and Tori won’t cross paths during Season 39, as Tori’s one-time elimination appearance just happened in Episode 9, and Cara’s will happen later.

However, based on Cara’s comments and both women’s impressive records in The Challenge, it seems this is an elimination battle that needs to happen on-screen, hopefully in Season 40.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.