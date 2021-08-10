The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 2 eliminations continue as several OGs are eliminated early

TJ Lavin addresses the cast members after an elimination event on The Challenge: All Stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 2 spinoff season has yet to be officially announced, but based on online spoilers, filming is already underway.

With that, many fans are already following along to see which cast members are participating in the second season and who’s been eliminated so far from the show.

The Challenge spoilers that recently arrived indicate several more competitors have been sent home, and the latest names may surprise some fans.

More OG cast members sent home from All Stars 2

Eliminations are a part of the game on The Challenge, and that doesn’t change with the All Stars spinoff. In the first season, viewers saw one cast member eliminated each episode for the first few episodes, and then it became pairs eliminated.

It seems like the format of the second season has started in a similar way to the first season. Spoilers are arriving, revealing individual cast members who are rumored to have been eliminated from All Stars 2.

A recent Instagram post from @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev, drops the latest reveal that a former Road Rules star is eliminated, who is a fan favorite back again.

Katie Cooley, 42, is making her return to the show after appearing in the spinoff’s debut season. She lasted relatively long in that first season but lost in an elimination alongside teammate Laterrian Wallace in Episode 6.

Her early elimination might not surprise fans, but the other reveal might, as it was one of her OG castmates also returning from the first season.

Former Road Rules star Derrick Kosinski, 37, is a three-time Challenge champ. He was also amongst the 12 finalists in All Stars Season 1. However, he and teammate Jisela Delgado finished last in the first leg of the final, which resulted in them being eliminated from the running.

That said, Derrick mentioned he really wanted to compete in another elimination event after all these years, as he never went into any during the first spinoff season. He was clearly hungry to get back into one, and it seems he got his wish on the second season.

Now fans will be speculating which of his castmates may have been the one responsible for sending him home.

Which other Challenge stars were eliminated so far?

With Katie and Derrick’s eliminations, several other cast members have been eliminated from The Challenge: All Stars 2.

In a previous spoilers report, we mentioned that Fresh Meat’s Ryan Kehoe and The Real World: Paris’ Leah Gillingwater had been eliminated.

Another of the cast members sent home from the spinoff show was Sophia Pasquis. She first appeared on Road Rules: The Quest and made it to the final for The Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2 season.

Real World: Cancun’s Derek Chavez was yet another OG cast member revealed as being eliminated. Derek’s castmates, Jonna Mannion and Jasmine Reynaud, are also part of the All Stars 2 cast.

As of this report, six cast members are rumored to have been eliminated. So it seems things are moving right along with the filming of The Challenge: All Stars 2 in Cancun, as big money is on the line!

The Challenge: All Stars 2 is TBA for 2021 on Paramount Plus. Season 1 is currently available on Paramount+.