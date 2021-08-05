The Challenge spoilers: More All Stars 2 eliminations revealed as spinoff filming continues

The cast members of The Challenge: All Stars at The Arena elimination site. Pic credit: Paramount+

As All Stars 2 continues to film episodes of the second spinoff season, The Challenge spoilers are arriving to let fans know which individuals have been eliminated so far.

It appears the format may be starting similar to the first season, with alternating individual eliminations for the men and women. Two more competitors have been revealed as done for the season.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 2 season, including the names of cast members, eliminated so far.

Former Road Rules star among early eliminations

Online spoiler reports show results for the eliminations throughout filming for Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 2 season.

The show is filming in Cancun, Mexico, with a cast featuring former Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat OGs competing to win a cash prize.

On Wednesday, August 4, @mtvchallengeinsider, a super fan/insider Instagram account by GamerVev, revealed another women’s elimination had taken place (below).

Based on the above reveal, former Road Rules: The Quest cast member Sophia Pasquis is now eliminated from All Stars 2. Sophia is in her mid-40s and joined The Challenge spinoff after being an alternate last season.

She originally appeared on her Road Rules season as a replacement for Jisela Delgado, with castmates that included Katie Cooley and Steve Meinke.

Her only Challenge season came with Battle of the Sexes 2. Sophia reached the final alongside Coral Smith and Arissa Hill, but they finished as runner-ups to Eric Nies, Dan Setzler, and Theo Von.

Fresh Meat star also eliminated from All Stars 2

On the first season of All Stars, eliminations alternated during the early episodes. For example, Episode 1 featured a men’s day for elimination, and Episode 2 was a women’s day.

It eventually became a situation where they had partners consisting of one male and one female competing in eliminations to speed up the process and reduce the remaining competitors for the final.

Right now, the way eliminations are arriving online, it looks like single-elimination days may be happening.

Another elimination result arrived via online spoilers indicating that a former star from The Challenge: Fresh Meat has also been eliminated.

Ryan Kehoe, 40, originally appeared on the first Fresh Meat season on MTV in 2006. In Fresh Meat, each Real World and Road Rules cast member chose a brand new competitor as a teammate from the Fresh Meat group. The Real World: Austin’s Melinda Stolp partnered up with Ryan.

He also appeared on The Gauntlet III, The Island, The Duel II, and Fresh Meat II. He reached the final on The Island season as part of a team that included Jenn Grijalva, Robin Hibbard, and Paula Meronek.

Like Sophia, Ryan was an alternate cast member who was on standby for the first season of All Stars.

With the latest eliminations, that means four competitors are gone. A previous spoilers report revealed that Real World: Cancun’s Derek Chavez and Real World: Paris’ Leah Gillingwater were eliminated from the spinoff season.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on Paramount+. Season 1 episodes are available on Paramount+.