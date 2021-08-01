The Challenge: All Stars 2 spoilers reveal first rumored eliminations for spinoff season

Two competitors battle in Pole Wrestle for an elimination event on The Challenge: All Stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

Time appears to be flying as The Challenge: All Stars 2 has officially started filming, and now the potential first eliminations of the season have been revealed.

The rumored eliminations arrive not long after a cast list surfaced, showing which OGs are expected to be part of the second season of the spinoff series.

Spoilers will follow in this report about All Stars 2 with the names of cast members believed to have been sent home from the show already.

The Challenge spoilers for All Stars 2 eliminations

The new season of The Challenge: All Stars 2 is set to feature new OGs from The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat, along with cast members from All Stars Season 1.

Just over a week ago, a list arrived with names of All Stars 2 cast members believed to be the final group heading off to the filming location was revealed. Now, online spoilers are showing what is believed to be the first two eliminated competitors of the season.

The @mtvchallengeinsider Instagram account, aka GamerVev, has revealed one men’s and one women’s competitor as eliminated for the season.

Based on the above, it appears The Real World: Cancun’s Derek Chavez and The Real World: Paris’ Leah Gillingwater are no longer competing with the cast. It’s currently unknown how Derek and Leah were eliminated or who eliminated them.

Leah, 40, had just one Challenge season in the past as she appeared on The Inferno in 2004. That was a season won by the Road Rules team, which featured OGs Darrell Taylor, Katie Cooley, Kendal Sheppard, and others.

Derek, 33, did three seasons of The Challenge with Cutthroat, Battle of the Seasons (2012), and Rivals II. It’s believed he was one of several Cancun castmates featured in the All Stars 2 cast.

What else is known about The Challenge: All Stars 2?

As of this spoilers report, it’s unknown whether Derek and Leah were eliminated in separate elimination events or together. As viewers saw with All Stars Season 1, it started as solo eliminations, alternating between a men’s day and a women’s day.

It then became partners competing in eliminations. That featured the worst-performing players of the day automatically going into elimination. The rest of the cast would vote for their opponent, and then that individual could choose a partner of the opposite sex to compete with them in elimination.

It’s believed that The Challenge: All Stars 2 filming location is Cancun, Mexico. Based on the online spoiler forum, 12 men and 12 women are competing.

Several alternates or potential replacement castmates were also believed to have traveled to the site if a cast member contracted COVID-19 or had to leave for another reason.

The amount of prize money is currently unknown and unlikely to be revealed until an official announcement arrives for All Stars 2 on Paramount Plus. The first season featured just one winner, Yes Duffy, who claimed $500,000 for his first-place finish based on points accumulated for the combined missions in the final.

However, his castmate KellyAnne Judd suggested that a first-place women’s winner should have also received a cash prize. KellyAnne finished in a tie with castmate Jonna Mannion for most points amongst women in the final.

So it could be the case with All Stars 2 to award a cash prize to a men’s and women’s winner who completed the final first.

A release date is unknown for All Stars Season 2, but based on the fact the season is filming, it’s a good sign that this will be released in the coming months, possibly as The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies is airing on MTV.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus. The All Stars Season 2 release date is TBA in 2021.