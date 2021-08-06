The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies Fantasy game arrives for Season 37

The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies fantasy game has arrived for Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

With Season 37 of MTV’s competitive reality series The Challenge set to bring tougher missions and eliminations, fans will be eager to see how competitors perform throughout the season.

For those who want to really enjoy the season with a chance at prizes, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Fantasy game has been unveiled.

It features a weekly contest that viewers can participate in with points scored based on picks. Here’s how it works and where to enter ahead of the Season 37 premiere.

How does The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies fantasy work?

A new episode of The Challenge will have competitors battling it out in daily challenges and eliminations each week. A Spies, Lies & Allies fantasy game will give viewers the chance to pick competitors they think will do well each week.

Viewers can create a free account at the official The Challenge Fantasy site. Once that’s set, viewers have to choose six players ahead of the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies episode. It’s also required to choose one of those six to be a team captain.

Points are accumulated based on how those competitors performed in the latest daily challenge.

For example, 30 points are given if an individual winner is named for a daily challenge. If it’s a teammate situation, it’s 20 points each for the winners. A team of more than two gets 10 points each, and there’s more. The more points, the better, as it boosts a viewer up to the top of a league’s leaderboard.

Check out more of how the fantasy contest scoring works to get an idea of points for dailies, eliminations, and of course, reaching the Season 37 final!

Viewers can participate in one of the nationwide leagues or create a private league with friends, family, and others.

Prizes will include a credit towards the MTV Shop. There’s a top prize of $500 and 10 runner-up prizes of $100. Check the official contest rules here.

Who are the best players to pick?

Based on evidence from Double Agents, several standout players might be worth considering from the veterans. They include the Double Agents winner Chris “CT” Tamburello and finalists Kaycee Clark and Fessy Shafaat.

While Kaycee’s teammate Leroy Garrett isn’t around for Season 37, Kaycee was winning daily missions alongside Leroy quite a bit. She is returning after that nasty injury from the Double Agents final, though.

Fessy Shafaat and CT have also shown themselves as strong competitors. Devin Walker has won a few times during his times on the show, mostly in puzzle-type challenges. Other strong daily challenge competitors might include Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, and Cory Wharton.

Will Kaycee be able to bounce back from the injury that took her out of last season's final? 🤔



Find out when #TheChallenge37 airs Wednesday, August 11th at 8/7c on @MTV! https://t.co/jX7wXqwo04 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 4, 2021

There are a lot of newcomers, too, with 19 rookies. The Challenge Season 37 rookie cast members include stars from US and international versions of Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island, Paradise Hotel, and other reality shows. Those rookies could be pretty good, and based on the Super Trailer footage, it sounds like one might be placing in the top three quite a bit.

The first week may be a toss-up, although recent Challenge spoilers may have hinted at the daily winners. Still, fans should make their strongest picks based on seeing how competitors do and, most importantly, have fun with it.

When does The Challenge Season 37 start?

The Challenge Season 37 is set to have a special called Spies, Lies & Allies Global Launch special, introducing cast members and previewing the season. It arrives on August 9 at 8/7c on MTV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies will air its premiere episode on MTV two days after that. That’s Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c. The episode has a run time of an hour and a half.

A new episode should arrive each Wednesday, although there tends to be a week-off here or there based on MTV’s schedule. More details will arrive on that in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, fans still have time to sign up for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Fantasy contest, join a league, and make those winning picks!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8/7c on MTV.