The Challenge spoilers: Season 37 star throws shade at castmate’s rumored showmance during NYC trip

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies is coming soon, but it appears there are still sparks flying after filming ended. Those sparks are flying in terms of showmances, but also in terms of a cast member’s apparent dislike for a rookie castmate.

During a recent night out featuring several NYC cast members, one individual seemed to throw a bit of shade towards her friend and castmate’s rumored girlfriend.

This report will contain some light The Challenge spoilers for Season 37, mentioning a few cast members said to be in a showmance and another who seems unhappy with her rookie castmate.

Spies, Lies & Allies cast member throwing shade?

Some of the Spies, Lies & Allies cast went to New York City recently to film promotional ads and Aftermath episodes for the upcoming season.

Among them were Challenge stars Kaycee Clark, Nany Gonzalez, Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, and Cory Wharton. Former Are You The One? 3 castmates Amanda Garcia and Nelson Thomas were also part of the trip to NYC. They’re all featured on The Challenge Season 37.

The cast didn’t just work in New York, as they also had some fun out and about at night. Photos have surfaced in which some of the cast looks like they really had some fun, possibly having a bit much to drink. Based on photos and video, everyone appeared to be getting along, including rookies Michele Fitzgerald, Corey Lay, and Michaela Bradshaw.

However, a recent Instagram Story post from Amanda Garcia is catching the attention of fans. In her slide, she shows her friend and former Challenge teammate Nelson dancing with a female while the cast was out having fun.

“Wait berna who @_nelsonthomas,” Amanda wrote in her IG Story slide, seeming to refer to rookie castmate Berna Canbeldeck.

It’s not the first time Amanda has mentioned Berna either. In the First Impressions video that MTV released, Amanda commented about Berna a bit. She mentioned that she finds Berna to be “too much” and on her “s**tlist.”

Based on spoilers, there may be a Challenge showmance between Nelson and Berna featured in episodes. Post-filming spoilers suggested that Nelson and Berna spent time together in Ibiza once filming had ended.

However, their status isn’t clear right now as far as a relationship goes. They may be in an open relationship or none at all.

Did rookie fire back at Challenge castmate?

Berna, who debuted on Survivor Turkey, seems to have reacted to something Amanda said or did. Or she was reacting to knowing that Amanda was in NYC with Nelson. On Sunday, July 25, Berna tweeted out a photo with a caption from HBO’s Sex & The City character Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

“I’m just going to leave it here,” Berna tweeted.

“If I worried about what every b***ch in New York was saying about me, I’d never leave the house,” the caption with Samantha says on the photo.

i am just going to leave it here 😂 pic.twitter.com/gLa820raJF — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) July 25, 2021

Berna could very well be referring to Amanda’s dislike for her during the season and the fact that Amanda appears to be featured prominently on The Challenge Aftermath shows. Most likely, Amanda has lots to say about what happened during the season, and as viewers know, she’s not one to hold back or shy away from an argument.

It’s possible these two castmates had quite a feud going on during Season 37, so that will give fans yet another reason to check out Spies, Lies & Allies.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.