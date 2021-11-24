The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies sneak peek reveals details of Episode 16’s Million Dollar Heist

The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas, Logan Sampedro, Tori Deal, and Big T Fazakerley in Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The agents will get a first-hand idea of what a million dollars looks and feels like when The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies mission arrives in Episode 16.

It’s called Million Dollar Heist and will feature the teams transporting cash from one location to another.

With the final seeming to be right around the corner, the competitors realize how important this one will be to win to stay safe in the game.

MTV releases Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16 sneak peek

In a sneak peek of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37, Episode 16, viewers learn the details for the upcoming mission, Million Dollar Heist.

Host TJ Lavin meets with the competitors for the daily challenge, showing them a safe containing stacks of cash. It’s one million dollars, which is what’s at stake in the final.

This won’t be the final, but instead is another mission where the winning team becomes The Agency and keeps their agents safe from going into elimination.

The objective for Million Dollar Heist is to transport the money from the team safe over to an SUV. To transport the money, agents can use two duffel bags. That means multiple trips running from the safe to the vehicle.

Team Ruby has yet to win any daily missions, so they’re looking to make Million Dollar Heist their first.

“We haven’t won anything yet, but I honestly feel like seeing that one million dollars, it makes us all want it that much more,” Tori Deal says ahead of the mission.

“The final’s right around the corner. We can all smell it, so this is a time to put up or shut up,” Nelson Thomas says.

Women’s elimination day coming in Episode 16

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15, it was a men’s elimination day, with Kyle Christie getting voted in by the Sapphire team after they won the daily mission. Kyle chose to go against Josh Martinez in the elimination and defeated him in an event called Burning Bridges.

That means a women’s elimination day will be on the schedule for Episode 16. The remaining women in the game are Tori, Big T Fazakerley, Emy Alupei, Amanda Garcia, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez.

So far this season, Emy has been to three eliminations and was on the winning side in all three. She’s the only rookie remaining amongst the women.

Amanda was also in elimination in Episode 14, where she defeated Big T. However, because Ashley Mitchell got deactivated during the episode, TJ called Big T back to join the cast to keep the teams fair.

That leaves Kaycee, Nany, and Tori. The three vets haven’t seen any eliminations yet. Of those competitors, Kaycee holds a 2-0 record, as she won her eliminations in Total Madness and Double Agents en route to the final.

Tori is 3-3 in eliminations during her Challenge career, while Nany has been in the most eliminations, 13, and has a 4-9 overall record. Should two of these vets end up in the Episode 16 elimination, it could be an exciting fight to stay in the game!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.