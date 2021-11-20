The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16 synopsis: Riverdance details tease million-dollar mission

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and Kyle Christie grab cash in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16. Pic credit: MTV

With the agents getting closer to The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final, they’ll get a taste of what it’s like to get their hands on a million dollars in Episode 16.

The new installment features a mission involving lots of cash, but it’s unknown if the competitors will win any of that money during the daily challenge.

In addition, the latest synopsis for Season 37, Episode 16, reveals a cast member’s apprehension due to her teammates’ rivalry.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 16 features ‘million-dollar’ mission

The final prize for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season is $1,000,000, although it’s still unknown whether that goes to one winner or a team. It could also be distributed based on the order of finish, with the first-place winner(s) getting the lion’s share of the prize purse.

In Season 37, Episode 16, a million-dollar daily challenge will take place, as the synopsis teases, “Agents feel what it’s like to get their hands on one million dollars during a mission.”

A preview trailer showed off Emerald’s CT Tamburello and Kyle Christie grabbing loads of money from an open safe. Other scenes showed various competitors running with large duffel bags that may be full of cash.

The synopsis doesn’t indicate that competitors will keep any of the cash from the daily mission. Several episodes before Episode 16, a daily challenge sponsored by P3 Protein Snacks rewarded each of the winning team’s members $3,000 in cash.

TJ will likely inform the agents that this will give them an idea of what’s at stake in his final in Croatia, which could net them some serious prize money. It’s yet to be revealed how the final format will work, though.

Season 37 rookie headed for fourth elimination?

The synopsis for Episode 16, titled Riverdance, indicates that rookie Emy Alupei will be worrying about going into another elimination due to a “rivalry between her teammates.”

Emy is currently on the Sapphire team, which features CT Tamburello and Kyle Christie. In Episode 15, Kyle and CT had a heated discussion outside of Challenge headquarters. At that point, Kyle was part of the Ruby team, and the daily mission’s winning team, Sapphire, voted him into elimination.

Kyle won that elimination against Josh Martinez and then stole Logan Sampedro’s spot on Sapphire. Once on Sapphire, Kyle joked to CT he couldn’t vote him into elimination if he’s on the same team with him.

Emy’s fear of going back into elimination would point towards the Sapphire team losing the Episode 16 mission. If true, she may face Big T Fazakerley or Tori Deal unless the Ruby team gets the win. If Ruby wins, Amanda Garcia, Nany Gonzalez, and Kaycee Clark are eligible to go into elimination.

So far during the Spies, Lies & Allies season, Emy has proven herself a strong competitor, as she’s won three eliminations. That included her teaming up with Ed Eason to defeat Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela in Episode 2. In solo eliminations, she defeated rookies Esther Agunbiade in Episode 7 and Bettina Buchanan in Episode 12.

The Survivor: Romania star has shown her capabilities, but now there are no rookies left. So, Emy may be competing against a vet in the next elimination to fight for survival in the game. Viewers can watch what happens when Episode 16 debuts on Wednesday, November 24.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.