The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9 sneak peek shows castmates getting physical in daily mission

For most of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies episodes, competitors haven’t had to fight one another to win daily challenges.

That looks like it will change in Season 37, Episode 9, as the episode’s daily challenge is dirty and highly physical as cast members must battle to win.

Sneak peek footage has arrived showing how the daily mission works and some of the intense physical battles that castmates will engage in with each other.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9 mission features battle to win

In the latest footage revealed ahead of MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9, rookie Ed Eason breaks down the simplicity of the daily mission.

It’s simple in terms of there appearing to be no puzzles necessary. It’s not so simple in terms of the physical nature of fighting opponents to win.

The upcoming daily challenge has male and female competitors trying to work together to win the first round. They have to rush down into a giant mud pit containing different color “bombs” or balls for teams to retrieve. Once a team has retrieved five of those balls and brought them to their detonation station, they win the round.

Unfortunately, fewer bombs are available than competitors, meaning it will be physical as cast members try to thwart others’ chances of winning.

“You bet your a**, it’s gonna get ugly down there,” Ed shares in a confessional interview.

His teammate Ashley Mitchell says, “we are playing smarter, not harder,” as they have a good strategy going. That is until he has to deal with a particular Challenge champ.

In part of the footage, CT Tamburello is trying to take Ed down, which is probably something most Challenge rookies or vets don’t want ever to be involved with.

Challenge fans react to upcoming daily mission

Through the first eight episodes of The Challenge Season 37, daily missions haven’t included getting physical with castmates. They’ve mainly involved riding in helicopters, swimming or diving in the water, and hanging onto the tops of spinning cars.

The missions have continued to play up the spy themes, with codes, wiring sequences, and detonation stations involved in more than a few.

The detonation stations will be part of Episode 9’s mission, but the upcoming daily challenge certainly has that “old school” feel to it.

One fan said that based on the footage, it finally seems that the season is becoming “entertaining” as it hits its ninth episode. That’s about the halfway point for Spies, Lies & Allies.

“More challenges like this please! Love them!” another individual commented about the Episode 9 sneak preview, suggesting this is what viewers want to see.

Another person said it’s finally “getting to the FUN part of the season,” which seems about right based on what happened after the Episode 8 elimination.

After rookies Priscilla Anyabu and Jeremiah White teamed up to defeat Berna Canbeldek and Hughie Maughan, Priscilla got the game started. The Love Island UK cast member opted to steal Josh Martinez as her teammate from Ashley Mitchell.

With that move, it made it that all teams feature a rookie paired with a veteran, except for vets Kyle Christie and Amanda Garcia, who are still partners.

That means at least one vet is likely getting sent into the Episode 9 elimination, so winning the daily mission will be crucial. Based on the trailer for the episode, an argument is on the way for vets Cory Wharton and Josh, which could set things up for a heated deliberation.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.