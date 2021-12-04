The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, Episode 18 synopsis arrives for Night of Mistakes

Host TJ Lavin revealed another twist to The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies competitors in Episode 17. Pic credit: MTV

Competitors received word of another twist in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season from host TJ Lavin ahead of his final, which will lead to a battle for survival in Episode 18.

A synopsis revealed for the upcoming installment of MTV’s competition series teases what’s ahead for the cast when Night of Mistakes airs on Wednesday, December 8.

That’ll include several competitors getting sent home ahead of the big moment everyone’s been waiting for, the start of the Spies, Lies & Allies final.

The Challenge synopsis teases eliminations and final

As Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 17 was closing, host TJ Lavin informed the competitors that since they were already at the Lair, it was a good time for some more eliminations.

TJ told them it would be a “Night of eliminations.” That announcement came moments after he told the winner of the Episode 17 elimination, Emanuel Neagu, to go “rejoin the group.”

TJ didn’t use the words “team,” “teammates,” or “cell,” which seems to indicate everyone’s on their own now.

The synopsis for Season 37, Episode 18, indicates that one of the elimination matchups will lead to some drama between castmates. In addition, it reveals the start of the final is on the way for whoever is left.

“TJ’s shocking twist sends the players into a panic as they battle for survival before the Final. One player finds themselves on blast for trying to help another player during a tight elimination. The remaining players begin TJ’s Final,” the IMDB synopsis says.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A trailer for Season 37, Episode 18, arrived after Episode 17 ended. It gave a few glimpses of the final, including helicopter shots and competitors jumping into the water to start swimming. As Challenge fans know, there are more tasks beyond that in TJ’s final, especially with $1 million on the line.

Episode 18 trailer didn’t reveal elimination specifics

The trailer for Episode 18 also showed the remaining competitors in various poses, ahead of the big “Night of eliminations,” but it doesn’t reveal what the matchups will be. It’s also unknown how they’ll choose competitors to go into elimination.

Will competitors be picked at random for the matchups, or will the remaining agents have to vote for people? Will TJ get to make the choices if the cast doesn’t? That in itself makes for an intriguing setup heading into Episode 18.

In all the previous episodes, the team that won the daily challenge became The Agency. That team had the power to choose one part of the elimination matchup in the episode.

For the first half of the season, the rest of the cast members voted the other individual(s) into elimination. However, in the second half of the season, the competitor that The Agency sent in could choose their opponent at the Lair.

As the Spies, Lies & Allies final approaches, the remaining competitors include Nany Gonzalez, Devin Walker, Kaycee Clark, Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Amanda Garcia, Emanuel, Emy Alupei, Tori Deal, and CT Tamburello.

The four-time champion CT is coming off another impressive performance in his Challenge career and seems destined to compete in another final.

That said, would one of his castmates dare try to take him out in Episode 18 ahead of the final? Which competitors will get sent home as the “Night of eliminations” takes place, and who will end up running in the Season 37 final?

Viewers can watch The Challenge episode when it officially premieres on December 8.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.