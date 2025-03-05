The Challenge Season 41 spoilers reveal surprising cast addition and elimination updates

After Battle of the Eras, The Challenge Season 41 is looking to usher in a new era for MTV’s competition series.

Online spoilers began arriving several weeks ago, spotlighting potential cast members, including newcomers and returning veteran stars.

Several eliminations already occurred, and one of the previous eliminations revealed was inaccurate.

In addition, spoilers show that a major star on the show could be done competing for this season.

There’s also a cast member participating in Season 41 as a rookie, which could surprise fans.

Remember that this post will contain potential spoilers for MTV’s upcoming Season 41 of The Challenge.

A non-reality TV star could be part of The Challenge Season 41 cast

Many rookies competing in The Challenge Season 41 come from reality television shows, including Love Island, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Big Brother.

Fans got used to seeing newcomers from these shows on The Challenge, as they’ve become part of the competition series in the past 10 years.

Within the past four to five years, the cast expanded to include other random reality TV shows, such as HBO’s 12 Dates of Christmas and Netflix’s The Circle.

Some non-reality TV stars have also appeared in the show, including Ravyn Rochelle, Kenny Clark, and Chauncey Palmer in Ride or Dies.

Season 41 could feature the second wrestling star to participate in the flagship version of MTV’s The Challenge. According to @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, Gabriel Wai is part of the cast.

According to a 2022 report, Wai played rugby for Lindewood University before joining WWE. However, his official Instagram bio lists him as a “former WWE superstar.”

Viewers previously saw professional wrestler Lio Rush participate as a main cast member in Spies, Lies & Allies. In addition, pro wrestler CM Punk appeared in the cast of 2017’s spinoff, Champs vs. Pros.

Rush and Punk returned to professional wrestling after appearing on MTV’s The Challenge and are currently active in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and WWE, respectively.

With Wai and the other rookies in the cast, speculation continues that this could be similar to a Fresh Meat season with rookie and vet pairs.

Surprising elimination results also revealed

Previous Season 41 spoilers indicated that Adrienne Naylor was among the first women eliminated from the show.

However, @mtvchallengeinsider and other sources revealed that Adrienne was not eliminated and is still competing. Instead, Big Brother’s Blue Kim was among the first women’s eliminations.

In another surprising reveal, spoilers indicate that two-time Challenge winner Cara Maria Sorbello is out.

Cara previously appeared in Season 40 as part of Era 2 alongside other champs, including Laurel Stucky, Johnny Bananas, Aviv Melmed, and Emily Schromm.

After a multi-season hiatus from MTV, Cara was a mercenary for one episode of MTV’s Battle for a New Champion and a main cast member on the Paramount+ spinoff The Challenge: All Stars 4.

If the spoiler remains accurate, many fans will undoubtedly be upset to see her go home this early from the season.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.