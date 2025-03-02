The Challenge 41 spoilers reveal first women’s eliminations of the season

The Challenge Season 41 filming is underway for MTV episodes, with daily challenges and eliminations.

While the upcoming season’s title and format are unknown, online spoilers reveal which cast members are competing and headed home after the eliminations.

In Season 40, viewers saw a Battle of the Eras theme featuring only veteran cast members who have appeared in multiple seasons of the show.

Some were multi-time champions looking to add to their resumes. That was the case for the season winners Jordan Wiseley, Jenny West, and Rachel Robinson, who added another win to their career achievements.

Season 41 appears to have a much different theme from Season 40 because there are 16 rookies and 16 vets. As of this writing, at least two vets and one rookie are out of the competition.

Remember that this report will contain potential spoilers for MTV’s The Challenge Season 41.

Spoilers reveal the first two women’s eliminations for Season 41

Various online sources reveal the spoilers for The Challenge as it films. That includes @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, who recently spilled details for the first two women’s eliminations in Season 41.

This past week, an IG post showed that Adrienne Naylor may have been eliminated first for the women’s cast members. The Challenge rookie previously appeared in the reality TV show Married at First Sight UK.

On Friday, February 28, @mtvchallengeinsider revealed a second women’s elimination via an Instagram post.

Based on the spoiler, The Real World: Portland and multi-time Challenge competitor Nia Moore is also out due to an early elimination.

Viewers saw Nia appear as part of Era 3 in Battle of the Eras, and she survived until Episode 11, when her friend and ally, Michele Fitzgerald, eliminated her from the competition.

Before these recent eliminations, spoilers revealed that one male cast member went home from the show. Former War of the Worlds 2 winner Rogan O’Connor had a surprisingly early exit in his return to MTV’s competition show.

The Challenge Season 41 features former champions and newcomers

While Jordan isn’t part of the Season 41 cast, several other former champions are trying to add another big win. Among them are multi-time winners Chris “CT” Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Derrick Kosinski.

Other returning cast members include Ashley Mitchell, Michaela Bradshaw, Nany Gonzalez, Olivia Kaiser, Leroy Garrett, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, and Theo Campbell.

As mentioned, a new group of rookies is also part of Season 41. They include Big Brother stars America Lopez and Blue Kim, The Amazing Race’s Yeremi Hykel, and Love Island UK’s Jake Cornish.

The Challenge Season 41 is filming in Chile, and TJ Lavin is hosting the show. Online spoilers haven’t revealed the season’s title, theme, or format, but early speculation is that this might be similar to the Fresh Meat theme used in previous seasons.

If that’s the case, or the new season’s format features rookie and vet pairs, it could mean Rogan and Adrienne were one of those teams.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.