Johnny Bananas claims The Challenge used ‘Envy vote’ twist against him on Season 40

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras is in the books with co-champions Jenny West and Rachel Robinson for the women, alongside Jordan Wiseley for the men.

However, many fans believe a significant twist ruined things for Season 40 and how the final standings went.

Count Johnny Bananas among them, as his third-place finish doesn’t seem to sit well with him due to the Karma Vote.

That twist allowed eliminated castmates to assign scores on a scale of one to five to all of the remaining competitors. A five was the best score possible, while a one was the worst.

Production and TJ Lavin indicated that the eliminated cast members gave points based on how they felt that particular castmate treated them and others.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, some of these scores may have been based on ill will because that castmate sent them into elimination during the season. Some castmates may have assigned low scores to others simply because they did not like them.

Bananas blasted ‘Envy vote’ due to his castmates’ ‘jealousy’

Bananas posted that it’s “Tin Foil Hat Time” on X and seemingly shared a big conspiracy theory. In his message, he explained how he thinks the unique Karma twist was put into The Challenge Season 40 to hinder him.

“I don’t care what anyone says, the Karma vote should have been called the Envy vote because 0% was based on Karma and 100% based on jealousy. A failsafe cleverly installed in the game to prevent me from winning #8,” he wrote.

Tin Foil Hat Time: I don’t care what anyone says, the Karma vote should have been called the Envy vote because 0% was based on Karma and 100% based on jealousy. A failsafe cleverly installed in the game to prevent me from winning #8. pic.twitter.com/DF9muINIpu — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) February 2, 2025

The Challenge spotlighted many of the eliminated cast members’ confessional interview remarks about what score they gave which castmates and why.

In a surprising reveal, Bananas’ ally, Laurel Stucky, gave him a one. However, most likely, it was due to her closer association and alliance with Jordan.

Others who probably assigned low scores to Bananas included Devin Walker, Nia Moore, and Olivia Kaiser since he played a part in their elimination or had drama with them before their departures.

Karma Vote riled up The Challenge fans and a former season’s winner

As mentioned, Bananas was among many individuals who had issues with the Karma Vote twist for Season 40. Many fans called it out as ruining the Battle of the Eras final and robbing a competitor.

It hindered Michele Fitzgerald, who had finished second without it. However, she dropped to third place once production factored in the Karma Vote scores. Castmate Rachel Robinson jumped from third to a first-place tie with Jenny West.

On the men’s side, host TJ Lavin indicated that Jordan was the definitive winner and that the Karma Vote didn’t play as much of a part in the men’s final standings.

Bananas’ former castmate, Zach Nichols, also blasted the Karma Vote. On The Zach Nichols Podcast, he claimed that specific competitors had to keep winning eliminations and choosing other castmates as targets, which may have hurt their Karma scores.

“I don’t like the Karma thing either. I think Karma’s stupid. What you’re doing is just benefiting people who didn’t have to fight and claw and scrap their way there,” he said on his podcast.

The former Battle of the Seasons winner also claimed that Season 40 might be “rigged” if they found a way to make Jordan lose after his “dominant” performance.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.