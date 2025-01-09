The Challenge fans slam Season 40 final for Karma Vote and claim one competitor was ‘robbed’

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras final officially ended, and the winners were revealed after battling through swimming, singing, coin counting, and puzzles.

After each checkpoint, host TJ Lavin revealed who finished in first place, second, third, and fourth.

However, he didn’t hesitate to remind competitors about the Karma Vote and how it might come back to help or hurt a finalist.

That twist arrived earlier in the season, as TJ told eliminated cast members to stay behind after they lost in eliminations or a purge.

Each could award one to five points to the remaining castmates based on how they felt about them. A one was the lowest score, with five being the highest.

With the finalists unaware of this throughout the season, it meant how they treated others in the game could come back to bite them. Fans voiced frustration, indicating one competitor got “robbed” by the twist in the final standings.

Finalists completed the Battle of the Eras final after a grueling season

End of an Era Part 2 aired on Wednesday, January 8, and featured the second half of the Season 40 final. The competitors finished their hellish night with the counting coins and singing checkpoint before meeting with TJ in the morning.

Additional checkpoints included more swimming, a speed math competition on a sandbar island, and collecting tokens in a cave using an underwater scooter.

The finalists rode those underwater scooters back to the Sinister to conclude the final.

It all comes down to THIS 👏 Find out who conquers CHALLENGE HISTORY tonight at 8p on @MTV! 🏆 #TheChallenge40 pic.twitter.com/6i6qxZGnGh — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 8, 2025

Michele Fitzgerald outswam the other women and seemed poised for an excellent finish with significant prize money. However, things turned sour for her once TJ revealed the final standings, which included the Karma Vote scores.

TJ announced final standings with Karma Vote and said ‘vengeance was served’

TJ explained that competitors finished first through fourth for each checkpoint. First place received four points, second place got three points, third place got two points, and fourth place received one.

TJ said they tallied everyone’s scores for the seven checkpoints and then factored in the Karma Vote. He said Karma Votes were worth two checkpoints.

It didn’t impact the men’s standings at all due to the winner’s dominant performance. TJ revealed that Jordan Wiseley was the men’s winner, followed by Derek Chavez, who received $75,000, and Johnny Bananas, who received $25,000. Kyland Young finished last among the men and received zero.

However, TJ said things got “gnarly” on the women’s side with the Karma Vote, and “vengeance was served.” They showed highlights of castmates casting their votes, including Amanda Garcia giving low scores to Michele and Tori Deal, whom she disliked before the season.

Ultimately, TJ revealed that Michele dropped from second place down to third due to her Karma Vote. Rachel Robinson moved from third into a tie for first place with Jenny West, meaning they’d split $475,000.

Michele was emotional when she realized she didn’t win second place or the more significant prize money because of how the twist played out. Tori was also disappointed, as she finished in fourth place.

TJ comforted and encouraged Michele, calling her a “bada**” competitor in the game.

So glad @tjlavin got to say this to Michele AND MORE IMPORTANLTY the entire community of The Challenge #Thechallenge #Thechallenge40 pic.twitter.com/Ryt3e8pRng — The Right Reality Podcast (@TheRightReality) January 9, 2025

Fans blasted the Karma Vote twist after Season 40 final

Multiple fans called out the Karma twist on social media platform X as they supported Michele.

Challenge superfan Allan Aguirre defended Michele, saying she “has every right to be pissed” after she “won two checkpoints and finished Top 2” in five of the seven checkpoints.

He argued that Rachel and Tori only had four Top 2 finishes combined and that Michele “completely outperformed them and got 2nd ripped away from her.”

Michele has every right to be pissed. She won two checkpoints and finished Top 2 in 5/7 checkpoints.



Meanwhile, Rachel & Tori only had four Top 2 finishes combined (2/7 each).



She completely outperformed them and got 2nd ripped away from her. #TheChallenge40 pic.twitter.com/InA4BgiPi3 — Allan (@TheAllanAguirre) January 9, 2025

“So you’re telling me if there wasn’t karma points involved Michele really could’ve won this final,” an individual posted, although Michele would’ve finished second, not first.

Even so, she went from winning $75,000 to only $25,000 after a solid performance throughout the season and checkpoints.

So you’re telling me If there wasn’t karma points involved Michele really could’ve would’ve won this final #TheChallenge40 pic.twitter.com/ngLzJKjhGs — bbyyyalana🥀 (@Alana28191162) January 9, 2025

Another told Michele, “you always amaze me and I’m so sorry you were robbed of your check like this.”

BY ONE POINT??? Oh Michelegend you always amaze me and I’m so sorry you were robbed of your check like this #TheChallenge40 pic.twitter.com/WULONqIELO — delicate🌙 (@delicatewillows) January 9, 2025

Another individual blasted Rachel’s finish in the final, claiming she would be “looked at as a massive flop” without the Karma Points.

“She’s done nothing impressive through 6 checkpoints,” they wrote on X.

If Karma Points didn’t exist, Rachel would be looked at as a massive flop in this Final. She’s done nothing impressive through 6 checkpoints. #thechallenge40 pic.twitter.com/uZIKTGoTki — ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴀɴᴛᴀɢᴏɴɪᴢᴇʀ (@NoirRBR) January 9, 2025

Ahead of the Battle of the Eras final, former show winner Zach Nichols blasted the Karma Vote on his podcast. He argued that individuals who had to fight out of several eliminations might receive lower scores because they targeted other castmates to send in later.

As Monsters and Critics reported, leaked Season 40 reunion footage arrived online due to a mix-up with the episode’s early upload in Canada. The footage included several discussions about the winners, including Michele becoming emotional over her finish.

It marked the second straight MTV season in which fans expressed frustration over how things played out.

Season 39 concluded with Emanuel Neagu as the only winner despite never competing in eliminations. Runner-up Nurys Mateo won several eliminations to reach the final but didn’t become a champion.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV.