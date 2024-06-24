The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello says ‘very paranoid’ castmate makes her ‘uncomfortable’ 

Cara Maria Sorbello respects many of her castmates from The Challenge but shared she is “uncomfortable” around one in particular.

That’s because the two-time champ called her castmate “paranoid” about how she acts when they play a game.

Cara recently appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 4 on Paramount+, where she was a finalist in her full-season return for the competition series’ spinoff show.

Throughout the season, she was mostly alone in the game, with very few allies to work with.

According to Cara, a lot of that may have been due to her castmate Laurel Stucky, who worked to turn castmates against Cara.

Cara didn’t realize what Laurel was doing until she could watch the episodes herself. While Cara no longer wants anything to do with Laurel, she also dislikes being around Laurel’s ex.

Cara calls out ‘paranoid’ and ‘weird’ All Stars 4 castmate

During her recent appearance on the Zach Nichols Podcast, Cara Maria spoke about the All Stars 4 season, including comments about her various castmates. She brought up Nicole Zanatta, who, like Laurel, happens to be one of Zach’s friends.

Nicole is also Laurel’s ex, and during their reunion on All Stars 4, they rekindled their romantic relationship.

Cara said she’s not a big fan of Nicole because of how she acted while filming The Challenge.

“Nicole is the most paranoid, weird a*** person to ever play a game with,” Cara told Zach, adding, “I’m so uncomfortable around her. I’m sorry. I know she’s your girl.”

“She’s so f***ing paranoid,” she explained, mentioning that Nicole gets worried whenever someone might have said something to someone else in the house.

Cara Maria discussed her castmates during the Zach Nichols Podcast. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

Cara praised Nicole as a “strong, strong woman,” saying she possesses “so much endurance and so much strength” to play The Challenge.

“I know she’s not the smartest when she goes into puzzles, but she’s a really strong woman, and the fact she plays as scared as she does just doesn’t add up to me, and it makes me very uncomfortable with who she is,” Cara said.

During All Stars 4, Nicole and Cara were at odds several times in the episodes and clearly didn’t get along. Nicole called Cara “selfish” multiple times, and the two almost got into a physical altercation during a daily challenge.

Additionally, while in a showmance with Laurel, Nicole seemingly aided her in pitting others against Cara.

Nicole showed interest in Cara when they were castmates on an earlier MTV season, but Cara turned her down. Nicole developed a relationship with Laurel after their meeting on the show, and it became tumultuous, even carrying over into MTV’s Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

An early episode of All Stars 4 showed Laurel talking with Cara as a source of comfort during the game as she dealt with her emotions regarding another showmance with Nicole.

Cara praised two All Stars 4 castmates as ‘confident’ women

While Cara doesn’t seem to like Nicole or how she plays the game, she really respects two of their castmates: Rachel Robinson and Tina Barta.

“I need to play with women who are confident with themselves [and] who know who they are,” Cara explained.

“Rachel is so confident. She knows what she brings to a game,” she said about the fellow two-time champion.

“Even Tina. Like, you don’t look at Tina like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so scared of Tina,’ but Tina is so confident in herself,” Cara said.

“She doesn’t worry if someone else is getting attention. She doesn’t worry if someone else might be a good competitor. She just does her own thing,” she explained about the Road Rules OG.

Based on Tina’s comment on the clip where Cara mentioned her, “Respect is mutual.”

Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

Neither Tina nor Rachel reached the All Stars 4 final. Rachel went into elimination against Cara, who won a ninja star-throwing contest. Meanwhile, Tina lost to Kam “Killa Kam” Williams in an elimination event featuring trampolines.

Nicole reached the final with her showmance partner, Laurel. However, during a leg of the final, Nicole was eliminated as one of the worst performers. Laurel became the All Stars 4 winner and $250,000 richer, while Cara finished as the season’s runner-up.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 episodes are available on Paramount+.