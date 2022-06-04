The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Veteran cast member has left filming location, won’t participate in season

Some of the cast members from The Challenge Season 37 react to TJ Lavin’s news at the house. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s competition series The Challenge is currently filming for a new season in Argentina. Veterans and rookie cast members departed several weeks ago based on online spoilers.

Over the past several weeks, there have been updates revealed for the cast, including individuals who have left Argentina and are no longer there to film.

The latest Challenge spoilers reveal a veteran cast member who was initially believed to be on Season 38 but has now left the filming location.

Veteran cast member departs Season 38 filming location

With The Challenge Season 38 spoilers courtesy of a Vevmo forum thread and fan accounts on social media, constant updates about the latest season’s progress arrive regularly.

On Friday, the spoilers revealed that another cast member is no longer part of the upcoming season. Based on spoilers, former Big Brother star Josh Martinez has left Argentina.

According to an Instagram post from @mtvchallengeinsider (below), Josh is an alternate cast member for Season 38 of MTV’s show.

That may be exciting news for some fans, as Josh has generally been a polarizing cast member during his appearances on The Challenge. He’s appeared in five seasons of MTV’s competition series, including Spies, Lies & Allies, but has yet to reach a final.

Josh has also been involved in more than a few dramatic incidents while on the show.

His Spies, Lies & Allies season included an intense altercation involving his friend Fessy Shafaat, who eventually got kicked off the show due to making physical contact with Josh. During a visit from TJ Lavin to the cast at the house, The Challenge host told Josh he’s “gotta chill out,” and his behavior was “embarrassing.”

Will any other Big Brother stars be in Season 38?

Unfortunately for fans hoping for a Challenge cast without any Big Brother stars, that won’t be the case with Season 38. Several individuals from the CBS reality show are scheduled to film for MTV’s show in Argentina.

Based on spoilers that includes rookies Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21 and returning veterans Fessy Shafaat, Kaycee Clark, and Amber Borzotra.

Amber and Kaycee are among several returning champs in the cast, which also include Johnny Bananas and Laurel Stucky. Kaycee is the only reigning champion on the new season, as spoilers on the Vevmo forum thread don’t list Chris “CT” Tamburello in the cast.

That same forum thread reveals that Josh is one of four alternate cast members for The Challenge Season 38. Other alternates include his Spies, Lies & Allies castmate, Corey Lay, and Love Island South Africa winners Libhongolethu Geza and Thimna Shooto.

It’s believed The Challenge started filming last week after a brief pause due to the cast having to quarantine after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.