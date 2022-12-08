The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Ride or Dies teams bring twist for partners

Fessy Shafaat from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge always has potential surprises, and there’s the lingering possibility for host TJ Lavin to spring a twist on the competitors at any moment.

That was the case with The Challenge Season 38 cast during the latest installment of Ride or Dies, as partners faced an intriguing twist involving their teams.

Viewers have seen things switch up before, which can make the game much more difficult for castmates, friends, and lovers.

During Spies, Lies & Allies, competitors were put into small groups called “Cells” around the midway point of the season. From there, teams battled to win each daily challenge so their players could avoid elimination.

A similar move may have occurred in Season 38. Everyone entered the season with Ride or Dies teammates, but savvy Challenge fans probably had a hunch that things wouldn’t stay that way.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season through Episode 9.

TJ reveals game-changing twist for The Challenge 38

The latest episode of Ride or Dies was appropriately called Split Decision and brought an intriguing twist to the game, which could cause complications for castmates.

At the Ride or Dies Episode 9 daily event, which TJ called a “mini-final,” teammates carried around a heavy plank and completed checkpoints along a six-mile race course.

Their activities included transporting other items like sandbags, assembling puzzles, and arranging tires in a specific order based on various city labels. The overall objective was to complete all checkpoints and cross the finish line first.

TJ also revealed that the teams would want to win this daily since they’d get more power than any team in the game before. He didn’t elaborate on that until after the daily was over.

The winners were Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and his rookie partner, Moriah Jadea, as they were the first to cross the finish line. With that, TJ informed them of the power they’d earned.

TJ revealed that Ride or Dies partners would no longer be operating together but instead would be split apart. That meant two larger teams competing in the game.

Fessy and Moriah became team captains and got to draft their teams, going back and forth one competitor at a time until all players were on one of the two teams.

As they drafted an individual, that cast member’s Ride or Dies partner automatically went to the other team. That made for some strategic moves as Fessy and Moriah chose their team members.

Who are the new Ride or Dies teams?

There was no elimination event at The Zone in Episode 9. Instead, there was a draft situation where Fessy and Moriah went back and forth, choosing their teams.

After TJ flipped a coin, Fessy was awarded the first pick and could choose any female. He chose Kaycee Clark, a Spies, Lies & Allies winner. Fessy said he had “unfinished business” with her as far as winning a final since they had that Double Agents disaster.

Moriah automatically received Kaycee’s brother Kenny on her team. She then opted to draft Jordan Wiseley, a three-time Challenge champion, sending Aneesa Ferreira to Fessy’s team.

Next up, Fessy decided to go with The Challenge legend, Johnny Bananas, adding the seven-time champ to his team’s roster. That put Nany Gonzalez, a multi-time finalist, on Moriah’s squad.

Moriah opted for Amber Borzotra, also a Challenge winner. That meant Amber’s boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, went to Fessy’s team. Next, Fessy added his good friend, Nelson Thomas, sending Nurys Mateo to Moriah’s side.

The final selection was Moriah choosing to add Horacio Gutierrez to her team. That sent Olivia to Fessy’s team, where she’s also with her showmance Nelly T. Spies, Lies & Allies finalists Tori Deal and Devin Walker were the final players remaining. Tori went to Fessy’s team, while Devin joined Moriah’s side.

Fessy’s Ride or Dies team consists of Kaycee, Aneesa, Bananas, Chauncey, Nelson, Olivia, and Tori. Moriah’s Ride or Dies team features Jordan, Kenny, Nany, Amber, Nurys, Horacio, and Devin.

See the fully-assembled Ride or Dies teams in the Instagram post below.

TJ hadn’t yet revealed how eliminations would work, but he told the teams to ensure they won the daily challenges. That probably means the losing team will see multiple players with partners going into elimination.

The winning team may get to vote in a player, and the losing team also can vote in several players for The Draw. The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 10 will likely give more details on how that will work at The Zone as the season continues.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.