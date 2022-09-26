Who is Chauncey Palmer on The Challenge: Ride or Dies and where can you find him on Instagram?

Chauncey Palmer will appear as a rookie in the cast of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

A new group of rookie cast members will participate in The Challenge: Ride or Dies, the 38th season of MTV’s competition series.

Some newcomers will have reality TV backgrounds, coming from the worlds of Big Brother, Love Island, Ex on the Beach, and international shows.

However, there will also be some rookies who have never been a part of reality TV, including Chauncey Palmer.

Chauncey won’t be alone in the game, as he teams up with a strong competitor among the previous winners of MTV’s show.

That could also cause a problematic situation as other competitors might look to eliminate them from the game early ahead of the final.

Here are more details about Chauncey, including his background, teammate situation, and where to follow him on social media.

Who is Chauncey Palmer on The Challenge: Ride or Dies?

Chauncey is a 23-year-old personal trainer and social media influencer from Randolph, Massachusetts. He refers to himself as an athlete and Certified Transformation Specialist in his Instagram bio. He’s also cast member Amber Borzotra’s boyfriend.

Amber is a former Big Brother player and winner of The Challenge, capturing her first-ever championship alongside veteran cast member CT Tamburello during the Double Agents season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They’ll be teammates for the Ride or Dies season, which features castmates teaming up that have a strong bond. In their case, they have a solid love for one another, and that’s apparent in the promotional video they appeared in for MTV’s The Challenge.

They jokingly called themselves Team Chamba, a combination of their two names, and talked about their strengths and weaknesses.

Amber describes her boyfriend as “charming” and as her “soulmate” or “twin flame” in the video. She also says that Chauncey is mentally strong and has those bulging muscles.

Chauncey said Amber has a strong social game that will help them. However, the couple mentioned that communication might be one of their issues on The Challenge due to Chauncey tending to be quiet.

Check out their full promo video for Season 38 below.

As of this report, there haven’t been any other promotional videos featuring Chauncey. However, fans will likely learn more from his social media and in The Challenge episodes that arrive on MTV.

Where can you find Chauncey on social media?

Chauncey is available on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, where he uses the handle @c.palmerofficial and has 115,000 followers.

On September 15, he shared an IG post announcing his appearance in the upcoming Challenge season.

“I am blessed to have competed in one of the hardest competitions I’ve ever done in my life, but being able to compete along side the love of my life made it 100x better,” he wrote in his caption.

Fans can also find Chauncey on his Twitter @JustCPalmer, where he has 1,651 followers. In addition, he’s on TikTok @C.palmerofficial, where he shares a variety of video clips.

Lastly, Chauncey has a personal YouTube channel where he shares his workout videos and other insights into his personal life. Check out his video from earlier this month featuring one of his intense training sessions.

Chauncey joins many other newcomers to MTV’s The Challenge in Season 38. They’ll include Kailah Casillas’ husband, Sam Bird, Laurel Stucky’s friend Jakk Maddox, and Nelson Thomas’ ex-girlfriend Nurys Mateo.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12, at 8/7c on MTV.