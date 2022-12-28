The Challenge Season 38, Episode 12 sneak peek: Moriah Jadea says she’d protect another player before Fessy

Moriah Jadea appears in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 11. Pic credit: MTV

While Moriah Jadea entered The Challenge: Ride or Dies season teamed up with her friend Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, it appears she’s not trusting him quite as much since the game has changed.

A sneak peek clip for Season 38, Episode 12 reveals Moriah and Fessy talking about the game since another men’s elimination is on the schedule.

The Episode 12 synopsis already teased what’s on the way, indicating a “player must count on their Ride or Die to keep him out of the Zone.” That seems to point toward Fessy.

Based on Moriah’s comments in the episode preview clip, Fessy only wants to discuss the game with her when it matters for him, but not when it’s important for her.

Due to that, she feels there’s another player who is her No. 1 to protect ahead of her Ride or Dies partner, and it’s no surprise that it’s her showmance.

This report will contain spoilers from MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

Ride or Dies Episode 12 clip features Fessy needing Moriah’s help

The @thechallenge Instagram and other social media pages released a new preview clip from the upcoming Ride or Dies Episode 12 called Frenemy of the State.

It has Moriah sitting down to talk with Fessy, who is concerned about getting her help to protect him from the upcoming men’s elimination at The Zone.

“You gonna help me win on guys’ day tomorrow?” Fessy asks Moriah in the clip after telling her, “the numbers don’t matter” for her team.

“I’m gonna be honest with you. You guys won twice. If I’m gonna help you win on guys’ day, you shoulda helped me win on girls’ day, and you didn’t,” Moriah says.

In a confessional, Moriah also admits she’s not sure she can trust Fessy, saying that her No. 1 in the game would actually be his teammate, the seven-time champion.

“If I had to pick one guy to be my No. 1, it would be [Johnny] Bananas,” she admits.

Moriah and Bananas have been spotlighted a few times as having a mutual interest in one another during the season. That included some brief moments in one episode where Moriah said he’s not her usual type, but she liked him due to his amazing personality.

In a more recent episode, the two castmates were seen enjoying one another’s company while the cast was out at a bar, indicating they were in a showmance.

Fessy and his teammates could face Episode 12 elimination

Heading into Episode 12 of Ride or Dies, Moriah’s team has lost the previous two daily challenges, leading to losing team members at The Zone. In Episode 10, they saw Kenny Clark lose in an all-rookie battle at The Zone to Horacio Gutierrez.

Episode 11 had Moriah on the chopping block, but she ended up safe during The Draw. That put Amber Borzotra into the elimination, which she won against Nurys Mateo.

With Moriah likely to protect Bananas and her teammate, Fessy, that leaves two individuals as possibilities for The Zone; rookie Chauncey Palmer and veteran Nelson Thomas.

The synopsis for the episode seems to tease Nelson is feeling “vulnerable to danger” after Nurys’ elimination from the show. However, Nelson doesn’t realize that Nurys is still around due to a twist revealed to her by host TJ Lavin, where she isn’t officially out until Nelson is eliminated.

Moriah’s team will attempt to win their first daily challenge in Episode 12. If they do, it should have Fessy, Bananas, Nelson, and Chauncey scrambling to remain safe in the game. The latest episode officially arrives Wednesday, December 28, on MTV.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.