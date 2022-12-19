The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Episode 12 synopsis teases upcoming eliminations and team issues

Jordan Wiseley appears in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

When The Challenge Season 38, Episode 12 arrives, two individual eliminations will have occurred since host TJ Lavin introduced a game-changing twist to the competitors.

While the season initially started with players working in Ride or Dies pairs, the twist split everyone up, as two large teams were created.

With partners on opposing sides, it’s led to friends, family, and lovers having to devise strategies to keep themselves and their allies safe in the game.

That’s because eliminations also switched from pairs competing to one-on-one battles in The Zone. The first featured the men, with one Ride or Dies competitor ousted from his team and his Ride or Dies partner bidding him farewell.

Viewers saw that first men’s elimination unfold in Ride or Dies Episode 10, followed by another TJ twist. Episode 11 features the first solo women’s elimination, with the fallout arriving in Episode 12.

This report will contain spoilers for MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies season into Episode 12.

The Challenge 38, Episode 12 synopsis

The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Episode 12 will officially debut on Wednesday, December 28 on MTV and is called Frenemy of the State, a play on the movie title Enemy of the State.

A synopsis for the episode focuses on the fallout from the previous episode’s elimination but has kept the names hidden of those involved.

“One team realizes that they must come together to win. After losing his Ride or Die in the last elimination, one player feels vulnerable to danger while another player must count on their Ride or Die to keep him out of the Zone,” IMDB’s synopsis reads.

Based on the recent twist involving teams and individual eliminations, Episode 12 will feature the second men’s elimination of the season.

Eligible competitors for The Zone elimination should include Devin Walker, Horacio Gutierrez, Jordan Wiseley, Johnny Bananas, Nelson Thomas, Faysal Shafaat, and Chauncey Palmer.

Who is Ride or Dies Episode 12 synopsis referring to?

In Ride or Dies Episode 10, Moriah Jadea’s pink team found themselves outmatched by the size and power of Faysal’s yellow team. That led to them losing their first daily challenge as a team, Last Life, which involved a battle on a beam hanging above the water.

Since Fessy’s team was able to get the win, they were able to choose one of the men on the opposing team for the elimination matchup. After a group discussion at The Zone, they went with talented rookie Horacio.

That left Devin, Jordan, and Kenny Clark to have their fates determined by The Draw. Based on the footage, Devin stepped up first and pulled the “Safe” dagger, saving himself and choosing to save Jordan for his team.

Horacio was able to defeat Kenny in Breaking Barriers for the elimination event. That meant Horacio got to return to his team, and Kenny was eliminated. However, after TJ dismissed the cast, the scene showed the host at The Zone with Kenny coming back out.

TJ revealed to him that as long as Kaycee is still in the game, Kenny remains eligible to compete with her in the Ride or Dies final. However, TJ said that if Kaycee gets eliminated, she and Kenny are done for the season.

The Episode 11 teaser trailer spotlighted another Ride or Dies pair, Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo. Nelson’s rookie teammate has been featured in a recent showmance with Jordan, which has caused issues between Jordan and his ex, Tori Deal.

With all the focus on these particular individuals, one has to think Nurys will be amongst the targets to go in for the first women’s elimination in Episode 11 should Moriah’s team lose another daily challenge.

If that’s the case, it would point toward Nelson being the one dealing with “losing his Ride or Die” when Episode 12 arrives on MTV. Nelson has also mentioned having issues when it comes to trusting his larger team.

Viewers will see which competitors are scrambling to remain safe when the episode debuts on December 28.

The Challenge Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.