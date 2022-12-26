The Challenge: Nurys Mateo reveals she’s possibly dating Ride or Dies castmate after filming

The Challenge rookie Nurys Mateo may be dating her Ride or Dies castmate. Pic credit: MTV

In The Challenge: Ride or Dies, viewers saw several showmances unfolding on the screen during the season, including two that involved rookie Nurys Mateo.

Early in the season, she and fellow rookie Johnny Middlebrooks showed interest in one another, leading to issues between Johnny and his teammate, Ravyn Rochelle.

Eventually, Johnny and Ravyn were eliminated from the show, leaving Nurys without her showmance. However, another castmate caught her eye.

Veteran cast member Jordan Wiseley arrived on the show as a Ride or Dies teammate with Aneesa Ferreira. Several episodes after Johnny’s elimination, Jordan and Nurys began exploring mutual interest in one another.

That also led to issues involving Jordan and his ex, Tori Deal, as Tori felt her former fiance was trying to flirt and cuddle with another woman in front of her out of spite for how things went awry in their relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While the episodes have all been filmed, many fans probably wonder if Nurys and Jordan are still together. She may have recently cleared that up with several video clips on social media.

Ride or Dies rookie Nurys trolls fans about dating Jordan

Taking to her TikTok just before Christmas Day, The Challenge rookie Nurys shared a funny video that included several of her Ride or Dies castmates at a gathering.

It opens with Nurys sitting in a chair, smiling as a voiceover has an adult woman asking, “Do you have a crush?” and a child responding, “Yes.”

The woman asks to see their crush as Nurys pans her phone camera to show Jordan walking toward her and waving.

“He’s a white boy, so don’t laugh about it, OK?” the kid’s voice says, with Nurys making a funny hand gesture toward the camera.

“Do I have a crush?” Nurys asked in her caption, likely driving fans wild with the teaser.

The video clip also includes a brief glimpse of Challenger Darrell Taylor seated at the table with Nurys. It could have been during The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion filmed in London or another event in California, where several Challengers reside.

Nurys is possibly dating Johnny Middlebrooks

While Nurys shared the video above featuring Jordan, a second video arrived on her TikTok account soon after. This one is a 43-second video set to Chris Brown’s This Christmas and features Nurys looking quite cozy with her first showmance from Ride or Dies, Johnny.

Also in the video is castmate Olivia Kaiser, and there’s a cameo appearance from Jordan on a ride with Nurys, Johnny, and Olivia.

“Rides, tequila & two of my favorite people,” Nurys wrote in her caption, seeming to refer to Olivia and Johnny.

This particular video seemed to come from time spent in London during the reunion due to Nurys including the “Winter Wonderland in London” text at the start of her montage.

Viewers saw Nurys’ showmance with Jordan land her in some trouble with Tori, who felt it was disrespectful of Nurys and Jordan to carry on like they were in front of her.

Tori confronted them about it during episodes of Ride or Dies, including Episode 11, where Nurys got sent into the elimination matchup at The Zone.

She went against teammate Amber Borzotra, who defeated her in an Argentinian spin on Pole Wrestle called Pato Brawl. While that ended Nurys’ time on The Challenge, it seems she’s still friendly with several of her castmates and possibly dating Johnny.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.