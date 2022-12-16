The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Episode 11 trailer teases Tori Deal confronting Nurys Mateo about showmance

Tori Deal in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 10. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers from the Episode 11 trailer suggest a confrontation between Tori Deal and Nurys Mateo is on the way.

Nurys, a rookie in the Ride or Dies season, has been in a flirty showmance with Tori’s ex, Jordan Wiseley, making the game much more complicated for all involved.

Following a big twist in Episode 10, Nurys and Jordan are on the same team, alongside Tori’s original Ride or Dies teammate, Devin Walker.

Devin pops up in the teaser trailer, talking with his friend and ally, Nelson Thomas, who also happens to be part of the opposing team.

The latest trailer also gives viewers a look at the upcoming daily challenge, which brings back a TJ Lavin favorite and may induce some vomiting amongst the competitors.

This report may contain spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 11 trailer

Episode 11 of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies is set to arrive on Wednesday, December 21, and could give viewers an entertaining installment of the competition series as castmates clash.

Early in the teaser trailer, a female competitor is heard saying she’s about to “yak everywhere,” as cast members, including Johnny Bananas and Aneesa Ferreira, are seen attached to a large colorful wheel that’s spinning.

“It’s my favorite,” The Challenge host announces, as it’s time once again for TJ’s trivia, but the fate of losing players isn’t revealed.

The scene shifts to footage of the cast going to a bar to hang out. The spotlight for this scene is on Nelson talking to Devin about “being on a team and having no idea what’s going on.”

Nelson brought that up in Episode 10 when his teammates had to huddle up to decide who to send into elimination at The Zone.

The final part of the quick teaser trailer has Tori talking to Nurys in one of the bedrooms at The Challenge house, telling her she would have never snuggled with her ex in front of her.

What else to expect in Ride or Dies Episode 11

The conversation involving Tori and Nurys from the teaser trailer is due to Jordan and Nurys’ showmance, which has been featured in the past several episodes and has led to some issues between Tori and Jordan.

In confessional scenes, Jordan has said he will not cut things off with Nurys just because Tori is upset about it. At the same time, Tori feels Jordan is doing this all to spite her and get back at her after their engagement ended over a year ago.

Along with the potential drama involving Tori, Nurys, and Jordan, the new Ride or Dies teams twist continues. As seen in Episode 10, eliminations are now individual, with the first one featuring the men.

Moriah Jadea’s team was clearly outsized and outmatched in their first daily challenge, which led to their team’s men having to face elimination. There were only four options, with Horacio Gutierrez getting voted in by Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat’s team.

Devin drew the “Safe” dagger and then chose to save Jordan for the strength of their team. That meant Kenny Clark went into the matchup against Horacio, which he lost.

Following the loss, Kaycee hugged her brother goodbye, thinking that was it for him. However, after TJ had dismissed the cast from the scene, Kenny was brought back to talk to the host, learning he was still alive in the game.

TJ said Kenny’s Ride or Dies partner was still in the game. That means Kenny could still compete in the final as long as Kaycee wasn’t eliminated before then. If Kaycee is eliminated, then Kenny is likely going home with her.

Ride or Dies Episode 11 will feature an individual elimination for the women, with potential candidates including Amber Borzotra, Nurys, Tori, Kaycee, Nany Gonzalez, Olivia Kaiser, and Aneesa Ferreira.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.