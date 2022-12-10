The Challenge star Amber Borzotra reveals which castmate she missed during Ride or Dies

The Challenge’s Amber Borzotra said she misses a castmate from her championship season. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Borzotra is among the former champions competing in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies season, along with vets including Johnny Bananas, Aneesa Ferreira, Jordan Wiseley, and Nany Gonzalez.

While Amber won Double Agents with savvy veteran competitor Chris “CT” Tamburello several seasons ago, she returned for Ride or Dies with her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer.

Chauncey has been a comfort for her during Season 38 as she had her trusted partner mostly by her side during the filming.

She and Chauncey also showed their ability to compete, as they bested a pair of OG competitors during elimination and returned to the house.

They’ve likely become a fan-favorite team in a game that seems dominated by a “vacation alliance” looking to skate to the final.

However, Amber revealed she’s still missing one of her castmates from the Double Agents season, who has been away from The Challenge for a few seasons.

Amber reveals why she misses castmate from The Challenge

With Ride or Dies, Amber is competing in her third season of The Challenge, and despite having plenty of familiar faces around and her boyfriend Chauncey, there’s a certain castmate she’s missed having around.

In a tweet on Thursday, Amber shared that she “can’t wait to do another season with Kam [Williams],” who was a runner-up from Amber’s Double Agents season.

“Definitely love her energy and how much she encouraged me on Double Agents. Kam is a real one and an amazing woman all around. Such a beautiful soul,” Amber tweeted.

Double Agents marked Amber’s rookie campaign for The Challenge, as she previously appeared in CBS’ Big Brother. She was joined by fellow Big Brother stars Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark, and Fessy Shafaat in the cast.

She credited OG Darrell Taylor, one of her teammates through most of that Double Agents season, for helping her immensely with the competition. Based on her comments above, Kam was also a mentor and guiding force for her during her introduction to The Challenge.

Kam has taken time off from The Challenge

Season 38 of The Challenge has pairs competing in the game with a strong bond, whether family, friends, or lovers. Kam and Chauncey may be considered one of the most real Ride or Dies teams, as they’re a real-life couple, and their bond seems strong in the episode footage.

Several other pairs from The Challenge seemed to fit perfectly into that Ride or Dies theme. Among them are Cara Maria Sorbello and her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, as well as Kam and her husband, Leroy Garrett.

Cara and Paulie have been away from the show since War of the Worlds 2, with speculation surrounding why the couple hasn’t returned. Some rumors suggest Cara, and possibly Paulie, are blacklisted from being called for the show’s cast, but this is unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Leroy retired from MTV’s competition series after Double Agents, where he finished in third place with friend and former Real World castmate Nany. His girlfriend Kam was also in that season, finishing as a runner-up in the final with teammate Cory Wharton.

Following Double Agents, Kam and Leroy embarked on a journey to further their relationship and family. In December 2021, they revealed Kam was pregnant with their first child. At the May baby shower ahead of their child’s birth, a huge reveal arrived as Leroy had asked Kam to marry him.

She said “yes,” and the couple will eventually become husband and wife. This past May, they also welcomed their son, Kingston, and have been enjoying the trials and tribulations of parenthood ever since.

With that in mind, it’s unclear if and when Kam might return to the competitive reality TV show. However, she’ll likely have plenty of allies in the cast when she does, with Amber hoping to be among them.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.