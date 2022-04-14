Kam Williams says The Challenge is a future consideration now, depending on where she’s at

Kam Williams during The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

Kam Williams is preparing to become a mother soon, with her castmate from The Challenge, boyfriend Leroy Garrett, set to welcome his first child with her.

While Leroy officially retired from The Challenge after their Double Agents season, it seemed Kam would return to compete in the MTV show and potentially win her first final.

However, the Double Agents finalist is now indicating she’d “probably consider it,” but it all depends on how other things are going in her life.

Kam gives surprising answer about her Challenge future

“Killa” Kam Williams initially debuted on MTV’s Are You The One? 5 before moving on to The Challenge, with Vendettas as her rookie season. She’d reach the final in that season as well as during her War of the Worlds 2 and Double Agents seasons but failed to win it all.

However, as a runner-up in Double Agents, she and partner Cory Wharton claimed $100,000 to split, giving them a decent sum of money for their efforts.

Kam skipped out on Spies, Lies & Allies and began enjoying her life in Houston, Texas, alongside Leroy Garrett. This past December, the couple revealed they’re expecting their first child together, a boy.

During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, a fan asked when Kam would consider returning to The Challenge, and she gave an interesting answer.

“I’d probably consider it buttttt…depends on where I am in life and IDK how long that’d take. I don’t wanna miss any baby milestones and be gone for so long,” Kam revealed in her reply.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Several of Kam’s Challenge castmates have mentioned wanting to take a break from the show to spend more time with their families and be involved in their children’s lives. Among them are Double Agents winner CT Tamburello and Kam’s partner in the final, Cory Wharton.

Kam says The Challenge brought her and Leroy together

Even though Kam’s Challenge future seems uncertain, she also commented on how the show impacted her life today.

A fan asked the three-time finalist if the competition series brought her and Leroy back together, and Kam revealed it was the War of the Worlds 2 season that did it.

“Absolutely, if we both weren’t casted on WOTW2 we wouldn’t be here now. No relationship, moving to Houston, baby etc. Even if we would’ve ran into each other in the real world we wouldn’t of rekindled, it was def. from spending time together that season,” she shared.

Pic credit: @challeengeteaa/Instagram

In War of the Worlds 2, Kam and Leroy were part of the Team USA finalists along with Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Ashley Mitchell. The United States squad ended up losing to Team UK, consisting of Jordan Wiseley, CT Tamburello, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen.

Kam’s answer makes plenty of sense when it comes to her Challenge future, as being around to witness those important baby milestones is a major part of one’s life as a parent. It’ll certainly be disappointing for many fans if Double Agents was her last appearance on MTV.

That said, depending on the lifespan of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff, it seems that both Kam and Leroy could pop up on the Paramount Plus show down the road. In addition, fans seem to be speculating that the couple could get their own reality spinoff series based on raising their first child together.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.