The Challenge: Nurys Mateo reveals potential Ride or Dies spoiler in photo featuring castmates

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season has been full of surprises, as host TJ Lavin springs game-changing twists on the competitors or introduces new teams into the game.

In just the first several episodes, viewers saw TJ bring in new Ride or Dies duos, including Johnny Bananas with Nany Gonzalez, Jordan Wiseley with Aneesa Ferreira, and Veronica Portillo with Darrell Taylor.

Based on a midseason trailer for Ride or Dies, it appears more stars could join the game, whether for an elimination event or to compete in the season.

Part of that trailer teased two individuals getting called into The Zone by TJ, but only the back of those cast members was visible, making it a mystery.

However, one of the current Ride or Dies stars shared an image that might have tipped fans off about who will join the show.

This report contains potential spoilers for MTV’s The Challenge Season 38.

Ride or Dies rookie Nurys shares photo featuring Jordan

Taking to her Instagram this past week, The Challenge: Ride or Dies rookie Nurys Mateo shared an interesting photo that had her with several of her castmates from the show.

In particular, Devin Walker is in the pic, along with Nurys’ recent showmance during episodes, Jordan. Viewers saw how Jordan and Nurys’ situation created drama between Jordan and his ex, Tori Deal, in Ride or Dies Episode 9.

A third individual appears in the photo, and it’s none other than Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Kyle Christie. He isn’t part of the Ride or Dies cast, although there had been speculation he was a consideration.

Nurys captioned the IG photo with “My boys 🖤 #TheChallenge38.”

Fans react to potential Ride or Dies spoiler

Nurys’ photo share brought various reactions from fans and followers, with some reacting to seeing her with Jordan and showing support for “Team Jordan and Tori.”

Others indicated that Nurys ruined a surprise by spoiling that Kyle will join Ride or Dies as one of the mystery players.

“I guess it’s kyle for the surprise on next weeks episode 😂,” one fan remarked, while another wrote, “thanks for spoiling the surprise next week.”

“I wish Kyle was on this season aswell,” another individual commented, with someone responding that he might be the surprise in Episode 10.

Nurys is appearing in her first season of MTV’s show as the Ride or Dies teammate of Nelson Thomas. In the first few episodes, she had a shortlived showmance with fellow rookie Johnny Middlebrooks, which caused tension among her, Johnny, and Johnny’s teammate, Ravyn Rochelle.

Once Ravyn and Johnny were eliminated, Nurys and Jordan began flirting and getting cozy in The Challenge house. That caused issues between Jordan and Tori, as they’d been shown cuddling in bed together and seemingly on friendlier terms following their messy breakup two years ago.

Mystery players returning for Ride or Dies

Two mystery players were shown in a Ride or Dies trailer, which arrived after Episode 9 and teased what was coming in upcoming episodes. Some possibilities include All Stars 3 winners Wes Bergmann and Jonna Mannion or The Challenge: USA winners Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray.

However, it could also be two Ride or Dies from overseas who have been finalists in MTV’s show. A possibility could be that Kyle joins the game with his fellow Challenge finalist Melissa Reeves, as the two have been castmates and friends on the show.

Kyle shared a similar photo of himself last month, hanging out with Jordan and Nurys.

A Cowboy, a lovely lady and a d***head walk into a bar. The d***head says to the Cowboy ‘Hey let me wear that hat for this photo’ 👀🍹 Kyle joked with his IG post’s caption.

Viewers last saw him appear in Season 37, where he reached TJ’s final and ousted Nelson from the game in an elimination. Kyle went on to team up with Tori for the last leg of the final, finishing as runner-ups to Chris “CT” Tamburello and Kaycee Clark.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.