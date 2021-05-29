The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Rumors suggest castmates’ hookup, Big Brother star reacts

More spoilers have arrived for the upcoming season of The Challenge. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge Season 37 filming underway, spoilers have been circulating about who’s in the cast, who has been involved in drama, and who may have been hooking up with each other. Based on recent rumors, it appears several stars who have appeared on multiple seasons of the show were involved in a hookup.

The speculation arrives not long after there were rumors of cast drama and another hookup which was potentially mixed in with that drama. Now it seems the plot may have thickened in terms of hookups and possible alliances.

That hookup rumor also sparked the interest of at least one former cast member who reacted to the speculation about her former castmates from two different shows.

Spoilers will follow for Season 37 of The Challenge, including names of several cast members, and rumors about the hookups and drama.

Potential hookup between Challenge Season 37 stars

As fans following The Challenge spoilers have seen, the upcoming cast brings back many familiar faces from the Double Agents season. They’ll include winners Chris “CT” Tamburello and Amber Borzotra, along with Devin Walker, Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Cory Wharton, and Aneesa Ferreira.

The cast also includes the Big Brother alliance of Kaycee Clark, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat. In addition, the only cast member who will return to the show after not appearing on Double Agents is Amanda Garcia.

Amanda last appeared on the War of the Worlds season in 2019, so she has been on a Challenge with Josh before, but not the other people in his alliance, including Fessy Shafaat. Based on the rumors, it seems Fessy and Amanda were hooking up during Season 37 filming.

The latest speculation, revealed by insider @GamerVev on Twitter, has been making the rounds on social media including various Instagram accounts.

Interestingly, one of the two castmates was recently eliminated from the show, prompting one to wonder if this had any part in that happening. There were also rumors that Fessy hooked up with another castmate in addition to Amanda. Not to mention, Amanda supposedly had a feud with a rookie who was working with one of her former Are You The One? castmates. So it could be quite interesting to see if this all connects or is unrelated.

Former Challenge and Big Brother star reacts to rumors

With the recent rumors arriving via The Challenge Season 37 spoilers, a former castmate of Amanda’s has given her reaction to it all. Da’Vonne Rogers, who also last appeared on the War of the Worlds season with Amanda, tweeted out her reaction, which included a GIF to drive home her thoughts about the matter.

“I should’ve went with her because girl what ???” Da’Vonne tweeted out on Friday, May 28, including a GIF of someone crying over the news.

I should’ve went with her because girl what ??? pic.twitter.com/BIZ5RosHiR — Da’Vonne Dianne Rogers ✊🏾 (@DayDaVonne_) May 28, 2021

Da’Vonne was only on two seasons of The Challenge, including that War of the Worlds season with Amanda and Josh. However, the former competitor is quite familiar with the world of Big Brother since she competed in Season 17. In addition to knowing Josh, Da’Vonne knows about Fessy, who appeared on Big Brother 20 and finished ninth overall.

For Fessy, this will be his third season competing on The Challenge following his rookie debut on Total Madness and sophomore season on Double Agents. Amanda is back for her sixth appearance, and her biggest fans are ready to see her back on the show.

The Challenge Season 37 season premiere is TBA for 2021 on MTV.