The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Latest elimination matchups for cast revealed, leaving questions

More elimination matchups for The Challenge Season 37 may have been revealed. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge Season 37 will continue to provide fans with eliminations, most likely being shown in each episode of the season. Those often bring some intense battles for competitors, whether it’s veterans or rookies looking to make a name for themselves.

While the elimination events are still unknown, the matchups have been revealed, showing which competitors were able to send others home.

This report will feature spoilers for Season 37, which may indicate the last elimination matchups of the season, and who is competing in The Challenge final.

Season 37 eliminations include fan favorites sent home before final

The Challenge Season 37, tentatively known as Spies, Lies, and Allies, has been filming since April in Croatia. While there was a halt in production due to a cast member’s positive COVID-19 test, filming resumed after a brief quarantine period for the other cast members.

Things have been moving along for the season, with hookups, drama, disqualifications, and eliminations being rumored through online spoilers.

Based on the latest spoilers, two fan favorites were eliminated from the show over the past week or so, with one of them sent home by a rookie. A total of four eliminations are shown below, presumably leaving a group of eight competitors for the Season 37 final.

Scroll through the Instagram post below to see photos showing the rumored elimination matchup spoilers.

The above details appear to paint a picture in which players sent others home just ahead of TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia. That includes Survivor Romania’s Emy Alupei, who is looking like the rookie of the season, eliminating fan-favorite Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

In addition, Amanda Garcia was eliminated by veteran competitor Tori Deal, just ahead of the Season 37 final. Amanda seemed to be a fan favorite to win the season after her hiatus from the show. She was the only cast member returning to The Challenge that didn’t appear on Double Agents.

While Amanda’s out, her Are You The One? 3 castmate Devin Walker picked up an elimination win over one of the rookie competitors, seeming to secure a spot in the final. It also may show that Tori was in an alliance that included Devin, CT Tamburello, and Nelson Thomas.

How does the elimination format work on Season 37?

Based on a Vevmo online forum thread, the eliminations format will be somewhat similar to Double Agents, minus the Gold Skulls twist.

Season 37 will feature the daily challenge winners not only being safe from elimination, but getting to send in who they want for elimination. The opposing player or players are decided by the house voting on it.

Basically, this seems to set up the season for players to do all they can to stay out of eliminations, including winning daily challenges or having plenty of friends on their side.

There is already some speculation that a big alliance formed for this season, and it would seem that way based on which competitors made the final.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Vevmo forum’s spoilers have a few blank spots for which competitors may have eliminated others. For example, as of this report, Josh Martinez and Bettina Buchanan don’t have names of cast members who eliminated them listed next to them in the thread.

As of this report, the thread also doesn’t show CT Tamburello, Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, or Kaycee Clark listed as going into any eliminations, despite these competitors making the final. So it’s possible some or all of these cast members were able to make it to the end without ever competing in an elimination.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.