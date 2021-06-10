The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Cast member criticized by ex-fiance for leaving to appear on the show

MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 is currently filming episodes. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge Season 37 spoilers coming out, many fans are getting an idea of which rookies and veterans will appear on the upcoming installment of MTV’s competition series.

There will be familiar faces making their return for the show, some of whom appeared as recently as the Double Agents season. There are also many rookies and at least one cast member returning after a brief hiatus from the show.

As spoilers arrive, so has the potential drama, including at least one cast member’s former fiance blasting them online over their decision to appear on the new season.

This post will include spoilers with names of cast members that are currently part of The Challenge Season 37.

Season 37 cast member criticized by former fiance?

When MTV’s The Challenge returns with Season 37, viewers will see plenty of Double Agents stars including the winners of the show, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Amber Borzotra. Many of the competitors from the finals will also return including Cory Wharton, Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat, and Nany Gonzalez.

Other returning stars will include Kyle Christie, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Devin Walker, Josh Martinez, Aneesa Ferreira, and Tori Deal. As fans recall, Tori split up with her fiance Jordan Wiseley after returning home from filming Double Agents. Jordan recently said he won’t return to the show if Tori is there.

Meanwhile, one star who is making her return to The Challenge after several years away is Amanda Garcia. She’s become a fan favorite for many due to her outspoken nature and ability to bring the drama.

She was away from the show due to giving birth to her son Avonni and raising him over the past several years. However, she’s still got drama with former fiance Ray Reinhardt, who spoiled her going on the show months ago, and is now back to criticize her decision to leave her son.

He posted on his Instagram Story, and fan accounts about The Challenge took notice, recapturing his image with a comment on it. The Twitter insider account @GamerVev shared the original IG screenshot on June 8.

“Still don’t understand how a mom can leave their son for months at this age for attention lol, smh… just blows my mind,” he wrote on an IG slide showing off he and Amanda’s son.

Reports arrived that Amanda and Ray were expecting their first child together in September 2019. In January 2020, Ray and Amanda became engaged, and their son Avonni was born in February.

Per US Weekly, Amanda officially split up with Ray Reinhardt back in September 2020, after accusing him of cheating on her. Amanda posted comments about the situation on her Facebook, according to US, insinuating Ray had been seeing other women behind her back. She even posted an image of black trash bags full of items with the words “HIS BAGS ARE PACKED 100” on the IG image.

“I can’t let my son be raised seeing this….To see his mom cry, be manipulated, abused, disrespected. To always be disappointed when daddy doesn’t come home or think about him,” Amanda said.

All Stars cast member stands up for Challenge star

That share of Ray Reinhardt’s Instagram post on Twitter didn’t get any replies from Amanda because she’s away filming for The Challenge Season 37 in Croatia. However, it brought in All Stars finalist and fellow mother Jisela Delgado to stand up for Amanda during her absence.

“Not Ray w/ da set back! 1. It’s messy talking down about a co- parent. 2. Since when is work wanting attention? 3. Moms deserve the same opportunities at the challenge. 4. Get your paperwork when you get back hun cause a clause where he can not talk down about you is necessary!” Jisela commented in her tweet reply on @GamerVev’s post.

Pic credit: @JiselaDelgado/Twitter

Jisela, like many other cast members on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff, left their kids for a portion of time to film the show. However, All Stars only had nine episodes on location and Episode 10 was a reunion held in the United States. Basically, the overall time away from home was less than it is for MTV’s The Challenge Season 37.

Several cast members appeared on Season 36 of the show while leaving children back home for a bit. They included returning veteran stars Darrell Taylor, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cory Wharton, and Theresa Jones.

As of this report, there have been no spoilers suggesting that Amanda has been eliminated from the show. With cast members quarantining since mid-April, it’s been a while for her to be away, but should she win the show’s grand prize, it could make life a lot easier for herself and Avonni.

Amanda, 28, originally debuted on Are You The One? and will be appearing on her sixth season of The Challenge overall and first since War of the Worlds in 2019.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.