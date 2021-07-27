The Challenge Season 37 hookups: Single cast members tease showmances for Spies, Lies and Allies episodes

Amanda Garcia is single and ready to mingle on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

On The Challenge: Double Agents, viewers only saw a showmance or two going on, mostly courtesy of Fessy Shafaat or the already established power couple Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett.

However, there could be many more Challenge Season 37 hookups based on a large cast featuring many individuals saying their status is single. Throw in the fact that returning vets who are single will have their eyes on some of their rookie competitors, and it’s a recipe for showmances.

A brand new teaser video hints at that, as cast members who say they are single, including Amanda Garcia, Kaycee Clark, and Tori Deal, mentioned being ready to mingle with their castmates.

The Challenge Season 37 hookups teased by video

The Challenge Season 37 is officially titled Spies, Lies & Allies. With that, some of the allies could come in the form of romantic interests during the season. It’s happened before and will very likely happen again.

MTV has been releasing various promotional clips featuring the rookie and veteran cast members of Season 37. We’ve already seen a Meet the Rookies video, and then another where veteran cast members gave first impressions of the rookies.

In the latest clip, multiple cast members are talking about being single ahead of Season 37 unfolding. Tori Deal, who makes her return from Double Agents, was one of Fessy’s rumored interests that season. Things didn’t work out beyond friendship for them, and now Tori could be looking at other cast members.

“I’m single!” Tori exclaims in the new video, adding, “There’s a lot of really attractive people that I’m gonna try to not look at…Unfortunately, there’s some really hot people.”

Amanda Garcia is another notable returning vet who has been raising her son Avonni for the past several years. While she was away filming, Amanda’s ex-fiance blasted her over the fact she left her son to appear on The Challenge.

“There’s lots of good-looking guys in the house. I guess we’ll just see which one gets to win me…Who needs a million dollars when you can win me?” Amanda said with a smile.

The Challenge Season 37 cast features rookies arriving from all parts of the world, including Nigeria, Spain, Turkey, Germany, and Romania. Of course, the United States and the United Kingdom are also well represented.

Many of those rookies reveal they’re single in the video above including former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald and former Love Island USA star Jeremiah White. Survivor Romania’s Emy Alupei and Survivor USA competitor Michaela Bradshaw also reveal they’re single.

Michaela praises multiple castmates including Nelson Thomas and Cory Wharton. However, she says Cory has kids and she won’t “break up happy homes.”

In Nelson’s case, he may have a lot of muscles on his body, but Michaela jokes, “I know there’s a lot of people who have touched his body, so that kind of taints it for me.”

Several relationships rumored from Spies, Lies & Allies

Also appearing in the video was Double Agents finalist and former Big Brother winner Kaycee Clark. She mentions she was in a relationship during her previous seasons, but that is no longer the case.

“I’m coming in here single, and it’s weird,” Kaycee said but didn’t mention her good friend and castmate, Nany Gonzalez.

Rumors started flying weeks ago about the two being in a relationship, and then a public social media post by Nany seemingly confirmed it. Once the Spies, Lies & Allies trailer debuted, that gave more evidence that the two had a possible showmance, as there is a kissing scene.

There were also comments from Nany and Kaycee about their situation. They didn’t openly admit to having a relationship but said this season would be about “exploring their connection” more. Meanwhile, Kaycee’s ex-girlfriend has reacted to some of what’s been shown in social media posts, promotional clips, and the trailer.

In addition to that, post-filming spoilers and rumors arrived about Tori Deal potentially dating one of her rookie castmates. The speculation may have ended with a confirmation that they’re now dating unless a certain comment was meant as more of a joke.

Based on all of the above, it appears there could be more drama and showmances than the previous season, which should give fans more of the entertainment they’re craving. However, the cast members will also have $1 million on the line, so they may want to stay focused too.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.