The Challenge rumors: Potential dates for Season 38, All Stars 3 and 4 revealed

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season is currently airing on MTV with many more episodes to go, and an All Stars 2 trailer has yet to arrive for the Paramount+ spinoff.

However, speculation has already started circulating for the next seasons of both series of the reality competition show.

Recent details online from a Challenge insider could give fans an idea of the release timeframe for The Challenge Season 38, as well as All Stars 3.

Potential dates for The Challenge Season 38, All Stars 3 revealed?

If online speculation is accurate, Challenge fans will have plenty more of their favorite shows to look forward to.

That not only includes the follow-up season to MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, but what seems like two more seasons of the spinoff, The Challenge: All-Stars.

The @GamerVev Twitter account has provided accurate casting information and spoilers for eliminations, winners, and other show-related details in the past.

Based on a recent tweet, @GamerVev shared that Season 38 of The Challenge may arrive in January of 2022. The tweet below also indicates “All Stars 4 in January.”

Interestingly, there has been no mention that an All Stars Season 3 is filming, but according to another tweet, the third season will begin filming in about a month.

Based on those details, it seems that Paramount+ is putting a lot of effort into continuing to bring fans of The Challenge more of their favorite OGs as they return to compete on the reality show.

In the All Stars 2 cast spoilers, several OGs returned from the spinoff’s first season. However, there are also plenty of first-timers in All Stars.

So far, there have been no spoilers about potential cast members for any of the upcoming seasons. Also, it’s unclear if the timeframes mentioned in the above tweets refer to filming or the episodes airing.

When is The Challenge: All Stars 2 coming to Paramount+?

The debut season of Paramount+’s The Challenge: All Stars was a big hit with fans, many of whom called it better than the current MTV show.

With that, another season was filmed, with episodes officially set to arrive on the streaming network. As of this report, Paramount+ hasn’t announced an All Stars 2 premiere date.

However, it’s a safe bet that the premiere episode will release while Spies, Lies & Allies season is still going forth on MTV. That was what happened during The Challenge: Double Agents, as fans got to watch both seasons of the show.

The All Stars episodes were released to Paramount+ on Thursdays, while MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents episodes arrived the Wednesday night before that on MTV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies will air its seventh episode of the season on Wednesday, September 22, with a total of 19 episodes listed on IMDB. The 19th episode is listed for December 15, 2021.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount+.