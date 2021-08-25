The Challenge: All Stars 2 spoilers reveal last eliminations, which cast members made TJ’s final

Jemmye Carroll, Yes Duffy, Darrell Taylor, Ruthie Alcaide, and Derek Kosinski in The Challenge: All Stars final. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge OGs are moving into TJ Lavin’s final for the second season of the Paramount Plus spinoff. Based on recent The Challenge: All Stars 2 spoilers, two competitors were eliminated, leaving a group of finalists.

They include some strong contenders, too, in what looks like it could be a competitive race to crown a champion, or champions, for All Stars Season 2.

Spoilers are in full effect here, including the names of the latest eliminated competitors and a look at who advanced to the All Stars 2 final.

Latest eliminations included returning OG

The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast consists of returning cast members from Season 1 and several Real World or Road Rules OGs who hadn’t been on the first season.

Among them were a few of The Real World: Cancun cast members with Jonna Mannion returning and castmates Derek Chavez and Jasmine Reynaud joining her as new additions.

Unfortunately, Derek was sent home earlier in the season. Based on the latest spoilers, Jasmine has become the latest Cancun Real Worlder to get sent home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition, Laterrian Wallace, who appeared in the All Stars’ first season, has been eliminated just before TJ Lavin’s final.

In the first season, viewers saw Laterrian Wallace return to The Challenge for the first time since The Gauntlet in 2004. He quickly showed himself to be a strong competitor, winning an elimination in Episode 1.

He’d offer his services to help Katie Cooley in an elimination later in the season. Unfortunately, she and Laterrian couldn’t overcome the team of Mark Long and Kendal Sheppard in a tug-of-war event.

Which competitors are headed to TJ’s final?

With the latest eliminations, that leaves 10 competitors to run TJ’s final in Cancun, Mexico. Among them are a few cast members who competed in the first season’s final too.

They are runner-up Darrell Taylor and Jonna Mannion, who tied KellyAnne Judd for the top score amongst the women in the final.

They’re part of what looks like a strong lineup of contenders. Two-time champion Jodi Weatherton is likely a favorite amongst women, while the four-time champ Darrell seems a solid bet for the men.

Also competing amongst the men are Brad Fiorenza, Syrus Yarbrough, Teck “Money” Holmes, Maxie “MJ” Garrett, and Nehemiah Clark. Nehemiah, Teck, and Syrus all appeared in Season 1, but none advanced to the final.

Melinda Stolp, Janelle Casaneve, Jonna, and Ayanna Mackins are the other women joining Jodi in the final. Jonna brings her experience from competing in and finishing the first season’s final.

While it seems the final is set, the format and amount of prize money are currently unknown. The first season saw 12 competitors split into male and female partnerships. After the first leg, one team was eliminated, leaving 10 competitors.

Competitors changed partners for each leg of the final, ensuring that everyone worked together. Points were awarded based on the order of finish in each leg.

The final leg featured everyone on their own as they climbed to the top of a mountain to reach TJ Lavin at a finish point.

It was also a winner take all situation, with Yes Duffy claiming $500,000 based on tallying the most points amongst competitors. Season 2 may have changed to make sure both a man and woman claim top prize money, but time will tell.

One thing is certain: the final’s arrival means viewers are much closer to getting a trailer and then episodes on Paramount Plus!

The Challenge: All Stars 2 is TBA on Paramount Plus for 2021. Season 1 episodes are currently on-demand via Paramount Plus.