The Challenge rumors: Former finalist teases big announcement coming soon

Over the course of the latest season of The Challenge, viewers have seen a few competitors return to the show, and some have seemed to announce their retirement.

In addition, some newer competitors may also not be returning based on their performance on Double Agents, and others have indicated they wouldn’t be able to return for Season 37.

As The Challenge Season 37 spoilers are now circulating online, fans are starting to see who is likely to appear on the new season. Meanwhile, a former finalist is teasing what could be a big announcement, but it’s unclear if it’s related to the MTV show.

The Challenge star teases something coming soon

Viewers last saw former Big Brother 18 contestant and three-time Challenge competitor Natalie Negrotti on the MTV reality competition show in 2019. However, the former finalist didn’t return for Season 36, Double Agents, which had her fans hoping she’d rejoin the cast in Season 37.

On Sunday, April 11, Natalie took to Twitter to share a post with her followers, suggesting she may have some big news to announce.

“I don’t think y’all are ready for what’s comin soon turn them notifications on this is not clickbait shiz is going down. I’m honestly in disbelief,” she tweeted to her fans, friends, and castmates.

Natalie didn’t indicate when to expect an announcement, and it would seem unlikely she’d reveal she was part of a show’s cast, especially if that’s supposed to be kept quiet.

Natalie replies to fan about The Challenge 37

After Natalie posted her tweet, fans started guessing in the comments about what she was going to reveal. A few guessed she would compete on Survivor, while others were saying she would be back for The Challenge.

“If this ain’t about #Challenge37, it’s gotta be clickbait!,” one fan who responded on Natalie’s tweet wrote. They used a GIF of Natalie’s partner from Final Reckoning, Paulie Calafiore with it.

“I promise it’s not clickbait,” Natalie let them know, which doesn’t shed much light on it being Challenge-related.

Natalie originally debuted on Vendettas in 2018, the first season of The Challenge to bring in Big Brother stars. It also featured competitors able to bank money in their individual accounts, like previous seasons. Natalie made it pretty far thanks to allying herself with Johnny Bananas. She was eliminated by Kam Williams in Episode 12 and left the season with over $32,000.

She returned for 2018’s Final Reckoning and was partners with former Big Brother star Paulie Calafiore. The duo was impressive together, as they made it to the final and ultimately finished in third place.

Viewers last saw Natalie on the War of the Worlds season in 2019, where she was partners with Joao Paulo “JP” Andrade. In Episode 4, Natalie went into a three-competitor elimination also featuring Mattie Lynn Breaux and Julian Nolan. Mattie won the Ring Tossed event, eliminating the other two girls from the season.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what big news Natalie Negrotti will have on the way, as they’re hoping to see her make a big return to reality TV in some form.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.