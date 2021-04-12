The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Cast members revealed for quarantine include returning stars, rookie competitors

Many of The Challenge: Double Agents stars will appear on Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

As The Challenge: Double Agents moves towards a frantic finish, The Challenge Season 37 spoilers have been already coming in to give fans an idea of which stars and rookies will be on the next installment of MTV’s series.

With Season 36, fans got to see a spy-themed edition of The Challenge, with a total of 30 competitors split into pairs of male and female teammates.

There were reports not long ago that cast members were being contacted for Season 37 of the show, and as of Sunday, April 11, it appears a number of individuals are confirmed as quarantining for the new season.

Read on for spoilers about the next installment of the competition series including the names of people currently in quarantine for the season.

The Challenge Season 37 cast includes returning stars

Fans are also hoping to see their favorites on The Challenge since Double Agents brought the returns of stars like Darrell Taylor and Theresa Jones. Based on a reliable forum thread and various IG posts revealing Season 37’s cast, another fan favorite will make their return.

As previously mentioned in a Challenge rumors report, Amanda Garcia was rumored to be amongst the upcoming cast. It now appears she is confirmed to be in quarantine. That should make plenty of fans happy to see the feisty competitor bringing some of her unique entertainment back to the show.

Love them or hate them, Big Brother players have found a way to become a major force in the world of The Challenge since their arrival on the show. They’ve included some great competitors such as Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat, and Josh Martinez.

All three of those players will make their return after appearing on the follow-up to the Double Agents season. Could Season 37 bring more of the BB stars running the game in The Challenge house?

Maybe not so fast. Based on the confirmed cast said to be in quarantine, Devin Walker himself will be back. He started the “Big Brother Sucks” campaign on Double Agents and did his best to try to break up their alliance.

In addition to the Big Brother stars, he’ll be joined by many of his other Double Agents castmates. They include Kyle Christie, Nany Gonzalez, Ashley Mitchell, Jay Starrett, Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, Nelson Thomas, Cory Wharton, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

Pic credit: nany.jemmye.bigt.backup/Instagram Story

Also returning from the Double Agents season are two newer players who made their rookie debuts in Season 36. Ultimate Beastmaster star Nam Vo and Shipwrecked’s Olivia “Liv” Jawando will get another chance to show their competitive abilities on The Challenge.

Viewers saw Liv get hurt early in Double Agents during the Road Kill mission, bringing her debut season to an end. Nam suffered his back injury later on, which also caused him to get sent him home.

Various Instagram posts and a Vevmo forum thread revealed the Season 37 confirmed cast members for quarantine so far. Read on for details about the Season 37 rookies.

Which rookies will appear in the new season?

As seen in the image above, a few faces may not be as familiar to viewers because they’re rookies coming from other shows.

In the screenshot above, to the right of Devin Walker is Emy Alupei from X-Factor and Survivor Romania. Just below her in the screenshot is Kelz Dyke from Too Hot to Handle Season 1. In the final row to the right of Liv is Mark Byron from Shipwrecked and Big Brother UK.

Several other rookies are confirmed in quarantine for Season 37. The Vevmo forum and IG posts show Survivor 32 winner Michele Fitzgerald and fellow Survivor stars Michelle Schubert, Tommy Sheehan, and Wendell Holland. Joining them are Ed Eason from Netflix’s The Circle US, and Jeremiah White from Love Island USA Season 2.

Pic credit: @nany.jemmye.bigt.backup/Instagram Story

The collection of newcomers should bring some competitive new rookies into the mix who seem like they have the physiques and skills to participate in MTV’s The Challenge.

There are over 20 competitors confirmed, and it’s possible they could add more. It’s also possible that alternate cast members end up as part of the cast due to COVID-19 or other issues forcing individuals mentioned above to exit the show. The official start date for the new season is currently unknown, as filming has yet to begin.

Until The Challenge: Season 37 season is announced, fans will continue enjoying Double Agents with Episode 18 on the way, and the All Stars’ new episodes in the coming months.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.